'Greedy’ MIL Stole Food from Lunch Program for Kids in Need & Is Darn Proud of It

Twenty20
A woman on Reddit is spilling the tea on some mother-in-law drama she's been dealing with lately ... and it might just make your own mother-in-law look like a saint. According the woman, her MIL is both "cheap and greedy" -- two things that in combination make her a real piece of work. Case in point: The poster recently caught her MIL 'stealing' free food from kids in need. (Yes, really!)
In her post, the anonymous woman explains that her children's school district has been distributing free food to kids who need it.
"The child doesn’t need to be there to pick it up, no identification required either," she explained, adding that she personally thinks the program is "amazing."
"My husband is considered an essential worker and he has been working 12-14 hour days," the woman continued. "Our car isn’t running right now, so between him working and our car not running, I cannot go to the meal pick-up days. Which is fine, we have enough for our three children."
The mother-in-law, however? Her car is working just fine ...
And recently, she stopped over to drop off some mail -- and wound up dropping a bomb on her unsuspecting daughter-in-law.
"She just told me she got meals for nine kids," the woman explained. "NINE."
But if you thought the mother-in-law was planning to kindly drop the meals off the homes of other kids in need, think again.
The poster said that her mother-in-law planned to keep the meals for herself, so she doesn't have to go to the store for breakfast, lunch, or even snacks.
How did she get those free meals, you ask? Apparently, by claiming they were for her grandkids.
"I’m just blown away," the poster wrote. "I don’t even think there is anything I can do about this since they don’t ask for ID and it’s being given away for free. And she is so proud of herself for doing it, too."
Wow.
Most people on Reddit agreed: This was a real bad look for Grandma.
"That’s so [expletive] up," one person wrote, "for some kids that’s the only food they get!"
Commenters also had a lot of suggestions for how the poster should handle things.
"This makes me so angry!" one person wrote. "Give them her plate number when you call. That breaks my heart."
"I’d shame her on Facebook," someone else chimed in. "I’m sure there are other people scamming the system but this is disgusting."
"Call the cops," yet another person suggested. "She committed fraud and theft. End of story."
Although getting police involved sounds extreme, many people did urge the daughter-in-law to rat out the woman. And it sounds like she did.
In an update to the post, the woman said she contacted a friend of hers who works with the school so they'll be on the lookout for Granny's little "scheme" in the future.
Woo hoo! Smells like KARMA to us!
Believe it or not, though, some people did come to the grandma's defense.
"As god awful as that is, in a way she's helping the district," one person argued. "The more people who pick up lunches the more funding the schools will get during all of this. So if she is picking up for 9 'kids' the school gets funding for 9 more."
(Hmmm ... we're thinking that one's a bit of a stretch.)
In the end, the thread drew a lot (and we do mean a LOT) of commentary -- including from those who shared their own MIL horror stories.
"I hear you," wrote one person. "My JNMIL likes to get free things for herself (e.g. attending church specifically to get free meals they make and hand out), and she doesn't see the irony in the fact that she hates when we (DH and I) give things away for free (we could have sold it!) when she herself LOVES getting things others are giving for free. If everyone thought like you, MIL, then there would be no free things!!
"She also takes any promotional freebies she can find and pass off to our kids, most of which are cheap crap which break in approx 5 seconds," the poster added.
Still, nothing compared to the whole stealing free food from low-income kids thing. Honestly, that one REALLY takes the cake ...
Here's hoping the grandma leaves mortified when she heads back to the school to pick up more food -- and is ultimately turned away.
