Man Charged in Wife’s Murder Allegedly Used the Tape He Killed Her With To Hang Missing Posters

Last week, Joshua Fury, 28, appeared to be the picture of a desperate, heartbroken husband. His wife, Maria Fury, also 28, had suddenly gone missing Thursday while Joshua was at work, and he claimed to have no idea where she was. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, man reported her missing to police and even hung up "missing person" posters around town. But if his grieving husband act seemed believable at the time, that all came crashing down just two days later -- when Maria's body was found buried within a crawl space inside their home.
-
Joshua initially claimed that he returned home from work Thursday to find his wife had mysteriously vanished.
He told police that when he left for work that morning, Maria was talking on the phone with her mother and planning to take a walk. But when he later returned home, she was gone -- though her phone remained in the house.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Joshua set off on foot searching for his wife, which started along her usual walking route. Once police arrived, they picked up the search and brought in a helicopter, in hopes of locating Maria.
-
The following day, police widened the search and began interviewing friends and family -- which revealed some incriminating information.
The couple were apparently experiencing some serious marital problems, the criminal complaint alleged. The issues were so serious, in fact, that friends said Maria had made up her mind to leave her husband, who was described by family as controlling and possessive.
The news certainly gave Joshua Fury a motive to kill -- but without evidence, police had nothing.
-
-
That all changed Friday after investigators obtained a warrant to search the Fury home.
After bringing in cadaver dogs trained to detect dead bodies, police got a hit. There, in a crawl space on the lower level of the home, the dogs indicated they'd found human remains.
According to the complaint, the crawl space is no more than 4 feet tall and has a dirt floor. The area where the dogs detected a body had been covered with plastic, and the earth appeared to be disturbed.
-
Finally, after several hours, with officers digging in shifts, a body was exhumed shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Medical records confirmed the body was indeed Maria's, and although a full autopsy has yet to be conducted, the preliminary cause of death appears to be asphyxiation from a plastic bag, which Fury is believed to have taped over his wife's head and nose, according to police.
Once in police custody, Joshua reportedly tried to blame the murder on one of his wife's old boyfriends, but it wasn't long before the truth came tumbling out. After hours of questioning, Joshua eventually broke down, confessing that he and his wife had had a fight Thursday morning -- during which he strangled her before placing the plastic over her face and taping it to seal off any oxygen. Then, he buried her body in the crawl space.
-
-
In another chilling twist, investigators believe Joshua used the same duct tape to kill his wife as he did to hang up posters saying she was missing.
Fury has been charged with second-degree murder and remains behind bars at Hennepin County Jail. He appeared before a court Wednesday, where prosecutors reportedly requested he be held on $2 million bail, according to the New York Daily News.
-
That same day, Maria's family stood outside the courthouse to address reporters.
They were there to remember their beloved Maria but also to introduce Maria's Voice, a fundraiser aimed to provide support for domestic violence victims just like her.
The victim's mother, Lissa Weimelt, said her daughter's death would not be in vain.
“You can do something,” Weimelt said, according to the Star Tribune. “We can all do something to help another family from standing where we are right now. You can help stop domestic violence.”
Share this Story