Pregnant Mom Who Spoke Up About 'Incompetent Doctors' Dies During Childbirth

McIntrye told the City that Isaac was induced one day prior, April 20, which is when she learned she had HELLP syndrome.

The little-known disorder is a variant of preeclampsia, and can often prove life-threatening.

It's a condition Isaac had seen signs of months prior, though she couldn't have known what they meant at the time. According to McIntyre, Isaac's platelet levels had been dropping since February, and she was concerned enough that she knew she needed to be seen. But as social distancing hit, her doctors at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City switched from in-person visits to video meetings. As a result, Isaac went a whole month without meeting face-to-face with a doctor or having her blood checked, the City reported.

When she fired off her frustrated tweet April 17, it was the same day she was admitted to the hospital for observation, after finding out her platelet levels had once again dropped. By then, Isaac had called her doctors repeatedly asking to see one of them but believed that her concerns fell on deaf ears.