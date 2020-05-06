Pregnant Mom Who Spoke Up About 'Incompetent Doctors' Dies During Childbirth

Just weeks before Amber Rose Isaac was due to give birth, she predicted her own death. But it would have nothing to do with the virus that's sweeping the globe and leaving millions fearful for their own lives. Instead, Isaac believed she would die during childbirth -- and on April 21, that's exactly what happened.
According to the City, the 26-year-old Bronx woman had become immersed in researching the maternal mortality rate since becoming pregnant.
For anyone who's even just scratched the surface on the subject, the statistics are shocking. Approximately 700 US mothers die in childbirth each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the outcomes for black mothers are disproportionately worse -- so much so that maternal death is now considered a silent crisis among black women. In fact, researchers say black mothers die at a rate three to four times higher than white mothers, and they're twice as likely to suffer from severe pregnancy complications.
Just let that sink in for a minute.
The more Isaac dug into the facts, the more terrified she felt.
There are many competing theories as to why black mothers are dying in childbirth. Some have questioned whether it's tied to the level of quality medical care they receive -- something black women at lower socioeconomic levels aren't necessarily getting. Others have wondered whether there could be something physiological to blame.
But one recent study found that even in the same hospital, black mothers have higher rates of morbidity than white mothers. The reason why remains puzzling. Could black mothers really be receiving different treatment and care just a bed or two down from a white mother? Some say yes.
Whatever the case, the statistics don't lie and are ultimately what led Isaac to have her premonition.
“She had mentioned to me that she feels like she’s not gonna make it,” her partner, Bruce McIntyre, 28, told the City. “And I would try my best to cheer her up. She would tell her mom she’s really glad the baby is healthy, but she’s scared that she’s not gonna make it."
Sadly, she was right.
Just days before Isaac gave birth, she fired off a tweet that proved prophetic.
"Can’t wait to write a tell all about my experience during my last two trimesters dealing with incompetent doctors at Montefiore," she wrote April 17.
She died while having a C-section on April 21. She never got to meet her son, later named Elias Isaac McIntyre.
McIntrye told the City that Isaac was induced one day prior, April 20, which is when she learned she had HELLP syndrome.
The little-known disorder is a variant of preeclampsia, and can often prove life-threatening.
It's a condition Isaac had seen signs of months prior, though she couldn't have known what they meant at the time. According to McIntyre, Isaac's platelet levels had been dropping since February, and she was concerned enough that she knew she needed to be seen. But as social distancing hit, her doctors at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City switched from in-person visits to video meetings. As a result, Isaac went a whole month without meeting face-to-face with a doctor or having her blood checked, the City reported.
When she fired off her frustrated tweet April 17, it was the same day she was admitted to the hospital for observation, after finding out her platelet levels had once again dropped. By then, Isaac had called her doctors repeatedly asking to see one of them but believed that her concerns fell on deaf ears.
When she finally went into labor, Isaac's platelet levels were dangerously low.
“As soon as they took the baby out, her heart stopped,” McIntyre recalled. “And she bled out. Her platelet levels were so low that her blood was like water, so nothing was clotting.”
Sadly, he wasn't even the room when she died. Instead, McIntyre was kept in a separate room nearby, and began to suspect something was wrong when he heard medical staff rushing to Isaac's aid.
“All of this was 100% preventable. All of it,” he said. "I feel like she would have got more attentive care if she was a white mother, to be completely honest with you."
That kind of accusation might sound extreme, but for those studying the way implicit bias works within the hospital system, it's not.“There seems to be something specific about the African-American experience here in the United States that seems to just have a toxic effect on the health of African-Americans,” Swapna Reddy, who teaches a class on health disparity at Arizona State University, told NBC News in 2018. “It seems to be this double whammy, the intersectionality of being both African-American and also being a woman.”
In one study, 32% of black women admitted to feeling discriminated against by their doctor.
Jaymie Rivera-Clemente of Austin, Texas, told NBC News at the time that she saw this emerge in small, but significant ways during her pregnancies.
“If you’re late to your appointment as a black person or a Hispanic person, they’re like, ‘Well, you’ve missed it,’ or ‘We’ll see if we can push you back.’ And then a white lady comes in and she says she had trouble with traffic, and they’re like, ‘We’ll squeeze you in,’” the mother of three recalled.
Several times, she said, she was asked whether her children have the same father.
As for Isaac, she's being remembered by friends and family, who have been sharing her story far and wide.
They hoped to raise money to cover funeral costs via a GoFundMe page, in which Isaac is described as a "truly special person" who was "neglected by the Healthcare System and went untreated which lead to her cause of her death." Thus far, they have received far more than the initial goal.
"Help us send Amber home," the page description read. Because of the current health crisis, "our chances of giving Amber a proper burial is slim and funeral homes have a waiting list. We are planning to bury Amber with her father Eduardo Isaac, whom also was called home February 6, 2019."
Isaac's death is undoubtedly tragic, but if her family is finding solace anywhere, it's in the hope that her story might help save others.
"This is so shameful," tweeted one woman in response to reading Isaac's story.
"Although I did not know her, her story is tragic and it wouldn’t have happened if she was cared for properly and equally," someone else tweeted.
"We know she did all that she was supposed to do, right?” Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, founder and president of the National Birth Equity Collaborative, told the Guardian this week. “And she’s not the only one. That’s the story of the black maternal mortality issue across the United States.
“Unfortunately, what I see when I look at Amber Rose’s case is a beautiful young woman who fell through our big, gaping hole of a healthcare system,” Crear-Perry continued.
