Boy Grieving His Mom Who Died From Coronavirus Finds Out Days Later That She’s Actually Alive

A German family is celebrating after heartbreaking news has turned into a miraculous mistake. It all started when an unnamed 11-year-old boy was told that his mother died from the coronavirus. But two days later, in a twist that no one expected, she turned out to be alive and well.
The boy's aunt shared his incredible story on German Radio station Bayern 3.
The aunt, known only as Andrea, comes from Unterhaching near Munich, and told the radio station hosts that her sister contracted the virus from the retirement home where she worked, the International Business Times reported.
The boy's mother was admitted into an intensive care unit in Munich in early April.
As her case progressed, the mom was eventually placed on a ventilator. The family was forbidden from visiting the mom, the Sun reported, but was told that she was "fine" by her doctors.
Hours later, however, her doctors changed their tune.
Andrea was at work when the hospital called her and told her that her sister had died. They asked if she could come and pick up her things.
"I was completely shocked," Andrea told the radio station. "I left work immediately. I went to my family and told them the news first," she recalled.
Andrea then had to break the news to her nephew.
It was unthinkably difficult. Her nephew doesn't have a father, so the loss would effectively leave him an orphan.
"I had to tell my 11-year-old nephew that his mother had died," she recalled. "Of course, he burst into tears. How do you gently tell an 11-year-old something like that? There is nothing worse for a child than something like that."
Two days later, Andrea went to the hospital to pick up her sister's things.
The items included a photo of her son, her wallet, and the keys to her apartment.
Andrea left the hospital and was at the grocery store when she received a second call from the hospital -- there had been a mistake.
"Please don't get upset now ... You should sit down," a voice on the other end of the line told her.
"There was a mix-up. Your sister didn't die," the hospital representative told her. "She is fine."
Of course, the aunt was "incredibly relieved."
She was also gobsmacked at how the hospital got things so wrong in the first place. She said that she wasn't happy with the explanations and apology the hospital gave her -- it couldn't outweigh that heartbreak her family experienced for the two days they thought her sister was dead.
The International Business Times stated that the family even started to plan her sister's funeral -- they were preparing to say goodbye.
The family hopes that Andrea's sister will make a full recovery.
The hospital told Andrea that her sister's condition is improving, the Sun reported.
A hospital spokesperson gave a statement to the radio station and repeated its apologies.
"We deeply regret this tragic confusion," the staff member said. "The treating chief physician is in personal contact with the relatives. It is a human error in the administrative process."
