Mom With Coronavirus Wakes Up From Coma To Find Out She’s Pregnant With Twins

Good Morning Britain/YouTube
Fighting the novel coronavirus, particularly from a hospital bed, is a disorienting experience for anyone. But for a mom from Belfast, Ireland, her experience got even stranger when she awoke from a COVID-19-induced coma. Although she knew she knew she was nine weeks along in a pregnancy, she didn't learn until she awoke that not only had both she and her baby survived but also that she was expecting twins.
-
Thirty-two-year-old Danielle Martin had reportedly been diagnosed with pneumonia, but tests later revealed that she was suffering from COVID-19.
Initially, the stay-at-home mom of three boys experienced a sore throat, which led to a chest infection. After six days, she was struggling to breathe, according to Metro UK. That's when her partner, Bryan, decided to call an ambulance, which came within five minutes.
"I was terrified,” she told the news outlet.
-
The Belfast mom said she "felt bad" leaving her sons, but she knew it was "for the best.""They did scans and diagnosed me with severe pneumonia," she recalled to Metro. "I was put on a ventilator which helped and I was managing -- I was struggling to breathe and talk -- it was terrifying."
-
-
But her oxygen levels dropped overnight, and doctors decided to put her into an induced coma.
They alerted Bryan, who said that it was "so hard trying to explain" to their sons -- who are 9, 3 and 2 -- where their mom was, especially as they had watched her leave in the ambulance.
"I had to put on a brave face and reassure them she will be fine and be home in no time," he explained. "The hospital rang me daily with updates but it was always up and down -- one day it would be good news and the next bad. I was hoping she would pull through with all my heart."
-
Ten days later, the mom awoke from her coma -- and was told she's expecting twins."I woke up feeling very confused and agitated from the coma, but once I had came round, I was extremely grateful," she told Metro. "I was in disbelief when they told me about the twins; it was the cherry on top of the cake knowing I had beat coronavirus and have twins on the way! It is a random way to find out you’re expecting two babies, but at least we will be able to remember something good about this horrible time."
-
-
Once Danielle had been moved out of the intensive care unit, she called Bryan.
"She rang me to tell me both babies are fine -- I was like, 'both?'" he recalled. "At first, I thought maybe she is still a little confused from everything she had been through. But when she said twins, I was so happy and grinning from ear to ear."
-
The happy couple are now raising money for health care workers at the hospital that cared for Danielle.
According to their GoFundMe page, they quickly surpassed their goal.
-
-
Congrats to the happy, healthy family!
Share this Story