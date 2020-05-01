Husband Shoots Wife Weeks After She Gave Birth & 9-Year-Old Daughter Says She Saw It All

Police are investigating the murder of a Madera, California, mother of two who was allegedly killed by her husband. Thirty-five-year-old Maigan Olson died April 16 after her husband, 33-year-old Jeffery Olson, shot her multiple times just weeks after she gave birth to their second child, police said. What's worse, the whole incident played out in front of the couple's 9-year-old daughter, according to reports.
Police were conducting a welfare check on the couple when they made a horrifying discovery about 7:30 that night.
Neighbors told police that Jeffrey shot his wife in front of their daughter, and the girl ran outside for help.
"We believe the crime occurred just prior to the call," Lt. Josiah Arnold with the Madera Police Department told the news station. "We don't know what led up to the homicide; it was a domestic violence incident."
When police arrived at the Olsons' home, they found Jeffrey on his front lawn holding their 3-week-old daughter, People reported.
The dad allegedly confessed to the crime to authorities.
Madera Chief of Police Dino Lawson characterized the crime as the result of domestic violence, the Madera Tribune reported.
"All we know is there was possibly an argument going on,” Lawson said.
There is no documented history of domestic violence or previous calls to police before the incident this week, and there were no signs of alcohol or drug use.
“That’s what makes this so tragic and bizarre,” he said.
Jeffrey has since been charged with murder, and their kids were turned over to Child Protective Services.
Jeffrey Olson being held at Madera County Jail on $1 million bail. The children were released from Child Protective Services into the care of extended family members, People reported.
Lawson said police are still investigating what happened but warned that anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse shouldn't be afraid to reach out before it's too late.
“Who knows what is occurring with individuals now at this time (of the coronavirus pandemic)?" he said, according to the Madera Tribune. "It doesn’t justify this or any domestic violence ... but there is a lot of stress and pressure on everybody right now."
He added this:
"Do not feel you are trapped in your home (with an abuser) and you can’t call. It’s very important you continue to do that, now more than ever, with people confined to their residences. We don’t want crimes going unreported with victims sitting there, suffering. Victims and their families will have places to go. Call us and we will get there to help. Or if you know of someone being abused, please also call."
Taking a few moments to relax during this difficult time can help, the police chief suggests.
“Take a deep breath, get outside and get some exercise (safely)," he said. Take a break from all the (bad) news on TV. Talk to people, take care of yourselves ... check on family, neighbors ... other people to make sure they are doing OK."
If you or anyone you know is experience domestic abuse, you can call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
