Romance Author Accused of Murdering Husband in Plot Straight Out of 1 of Her Stories Asks for Leniency

The novelist was actually arrested for the crime back in September 2018, several months after it took place.

According to the Oregonian, police say she shot her chef husband, Daniel Brophy, on June 2, 2018. His body was later found in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute, where he worked as an instructor.

It was his own students who discovered Brophy unconscious when they headed to class that morning. One of them reportedly attempted CPR but was unsuccessful in reviving him, and he was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived.