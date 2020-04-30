Romance Author Accused of Murdering Husband in Plot Straight Out of 1 of Her Stories Asks for Leniency

The story may sound like something ripped from the plot of a Lifetime movie, but according to police in Multnomah County, Oregon, the stranger-than-fiction tale is shockingly true. Nancy Crampton-Brophy, the romance novelist behind such titles as The Wrong Husband, has been charged with a deadly plot that takes more twists and turns than any of her page-turners ever could. In fact, she's been accused of murdering her own husband to collect on a $1 million life insurance policy.
-
The novelist was actually arrested for the crime back in September 2018, several months after it took place.
According to the Oregonian, police say she shot her chef husband, Daniel Brophy, on June 2, 2018. His body was later found in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute, where he worked as an instructor.
It was his own students who discovered Brophy unconscious when they headed to class that morning. One of them reportedly attempted CPR but was unsuccessful in reviving him, and he was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived.
-
An investigation revealed that Brophy was shot once in the back, which likely paralyzed him, and again in the chest at close range.
He was found lying on his back, with two 9mm shell casings close to his body, KGW reported.
Police believe that Crampton-Brophy used a handgun the couple purchased earlier that year at a gun show, following the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. They also believe she may have laid in wait for her husband to arrive at work before shooting him that morning.
No surveillance cameras were found inside or outside the culinary institute, but another nearby business camera clearly showed a minivan matching the description of the one driven by Crampton-Brophy going by that day.
-
-
According to detectives, they believe the author arrived in downtown Portland by 6:39 that morning and left the area by 7:28 a.m.
Dan Brophy appeared to arrive at the culinary institute by 7:20 a.m., and reportedly disarmed the school alarm one minute later.
As for the murder weapon, cops have a theory about that, too.
Crampton-Brophy claimed the couple never used the Glock they purchased and never bought ammunition. But according to KGW, detectives allegedly discovered that the romance novelist did buy a Glock slide and barrel on eBay. They believe that she used the slide and barrel purchased on eBay during the shooting but switched it back to the original when showing the firearm to police.
Police also found bookmarked on the couple's iTunes account an article titled “10 ways to cover up a murder," according to an affidavit, People reported.
-
Her alleged motive seemed clear: The couple was living month to month, but with Dan gone, Crampton-Brophy stood to gain a lot.
For one thing, she was entitled to $1.15 million in life insurance and worker’s compensation policies under her husband's name. The couple also owned a home worth more than $312,000.
According to reports, Nancy had dreamed of selling off her possessions and traveling the world, but her husband resisted. In the meantime, the financial strain they were under only grew.
“Despite a dire financial situation Nancy Brophy ensured she paid the life insurance premiums leading up to the murder,” according to a court motion, KGW reported. “In fact, she paid over $16,000 in insurance premiums in 2017 while the Brophys fell over $6,000.00 behind in mortgage payments that same year.”
-
-
When police dug around a bit more, they also discovered some of the author's writings that seemed suspicious, at best.
On her own website, Crampton-Brophy wrote a curiously titled essay back in 2011 called "How to Murder Your Husband." (It's since been removed from the website.)
Though written in a tongue-in-cheek style, it details the "perfect" way to kill a spouse, featuring such jaw-dropping lines as "Divorce is expensive, and do you really want to split your possessions?" and "It is easier to wish people dead than to actually kill them.”
-
Still, the Brophys did appear to have a happy marriage, according to outsiders.
“She was the love of his life,” one of Dan's former students, Travis Richartz, told People.
In another essay Nancy wrote, she described the moment she knew Dan was "The One":
“I can’t tell you when I fell in love with my husband, but I [can] relate the moment I decided to marry him. I was in the bath. It was a big tub. I expected him to join me and when he was delayed, I called out, ‘Are you coming?’
His answer convinced me he was Mr. Right. ‘Yes, but I’m making hors d’oeuvres.’ Can you imagine spending the rest of your life without a man like that?”
Just where things went wrong between the couple remains a mystery.
-
-
For the last year and a half, the self-published author -- who also sold Medicare and (surprise) insurance policies -- has been sitting behind bars.
She's also been quietly awaiting her trial, scheduled to begin September 28, in hopes of clearing her name. But that all changed when the pandemic hit.
Now, Crampton-Brophy's lawyers are asking a judge to "let her ride out the coronavirus pandemic at an undisclosed guest house in the Portland area," according to the Oregonian. She would be monitored via GPS and have an around-the-clock curfew.
The concern, according to lawyers for the now-69-year-old, is that her age and medical history as a diabetic put her at risk for the virus. The conditions of the jail she's being kept at are only making things worse.
According to court records, their motion reads:
“Ms. Crampton-Brophy’s age and poor health -- combined with the lack of medically necessary sanitation and separation at the jail -- expose her to an unreasonable, unacceptably high risk of fatal infection if the jail becomes an incubator for the coronavirus, as health experts predict it will be. Once the defendant is attacked by the virus, medical staff will have virtually no means to save her: the battle will be waged between the virus and her 70-year-old, diabetic immune system. Steps must be taken now, immediately, to avoid exposing her to the virus."
The court has not yet reached a decision on that request.
Share this Story