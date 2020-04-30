Older Kids Who Are 'So Over' Lockdown Are Attacking Their Parents Who Won't Let Them Out

According to Yahoo News, older kids in the UK are reportedly "attacking" their parents over the lockdown.

Appearing before England's House of Commons Justice Committee on Tuesday, Victims Commissioner Dame Vera Baird said this "new kind of domestic abuse" has been emerging just as the country's stay-at-home order continues to be extended.

“There’s some suggestion of abuse by older children on parents which is probably suggestive of kids wanting to go out and not being allowed to,” Dame Vera said. “We’re talking teenagers, and that is a worry."

The commissioner added that there's been “quite a big spike” in helpline calls about worrisome anti-social behavior, and there are fears domestic violence cases in general will only continue to rise as the lockdown wears on.

