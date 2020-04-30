Older Kids Who Are 'So Over' Lockdown Are Attacking Their Parents Who Won't Let Them Out

Twenty20
At the start of the lockdown, both millennials and Gen Xers were complaining that their Baby Boomer parents just weren't taking the lockdown seriously enough. Defying social distancing guidelines, many in the 60 and older crowd were still heading out to the grocery store on the daily or popping over to see their grandkids without fear. But now that the pandemic has entered its second month in the US and the death toll has underscored the virus' impact, a new group of coronavirus"/truthers" has emerged: defiant teens, who are just so over this whole lockdown thing.
According to Yahoo News, older kids in the UK are reportedly "attacking" their parents over the lockdown.
Appearing before England's House of Commons Justice Committee on Tuesday, Victims Commissioner Dame Vera Baird said this "new kind of domestic abuse" has been emerging just as the country's stay-at-home order continues to be extended.
“There’s some suggestion of abuse by older children on parents which is probably suggestive of kids wanting to go out and not being allowed to,” Dame Vera said. “We’re talking teenagers, and that is a worry."
The commissioner added that there's been “quite a big spike” in helpline calls about worrisome anti-social behavior, and there are fears domestic violence cases in general will only continue to rise as the lockdown wears on.
In the US, the emotional toll the lockdown has had on families has been pretty evident too.
Last month, Katherine Pannill Center took to Facebook to sound off about her teenage daughter, who branded Center and her husband "the meanest parents in the world" after they refused to let her hang out with a group of her friends.
"Y’all, there’s a pandemic," the mother wrote at the time. "It’s coming. It’s already here -- spreading quietly in the US, person-to-person.
"Let’s be mean parents together," she declared, "as we all practice social distancing at home."
It's not all just some harmless family bickering. Domestic violence is on the rise in the US too.
In March, police in major cities throughout the country reported an increase in domestic violence calls as the pandemic spread.
"The financial stress alone creates a ticking time bomb for some families with a history of domestic violence," Steve Mueller, sheriff of Cherokee County, South Carolina, told NBC News. (Mueller's department reportedly saw a 35% increase in such calls last month.)
Last week, a Georgia man was arrested after a physical altercation with his 16-year-old stepson turned fatal.
Bernie Hargrove, 42, reportedly grew angry after his unnamed stepson defied his mother by leaving the house despite Atlanta's shelter-in-place order.
“Later, the victim returned to the home and kicked in the door to the house where a physical fight began between the suspect and the victim,” said police spokesman Steve Avery, according to the Associated Press.
Police said Hargrove shot the teen multiple times in the chest. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.
“Tensions get high because you’re in the same space, day in and day out,” Atlanta Police Capt. D’Andrea Price said. “However, when the pressure gets high, you just have to take a deep breath and you have to separate.”
That said, stories about teens attacking their parents haven't been reported in the US quite like they have been in the UK.
In most cases, children are the victims of domestic abuse -- not its perpetrators.
“Unfortunately, many of these domestic violence cases occur in front of children and often the children become victims of abuse and assault, as well,” Mueller explained.
Women also seem to be bearing the brunt of the rise in domestic abuse now. According to a United Nations report, it's happening across the globe.
“In a situation of confinement, what is happening is that women are locked up with their own abusers in situations where they have very limited outlets,” Maria Noel Baeza, regional director for UN Women, told Reuters. “Last year we had 3,800 femicides in the region, how many are we going to have this year?”
Rates of depression and anxiety are also on the rise and could be the underlying cause of family tensions.
That goes for parents and children.
Earlier this month, 15-year-old Jo'Vianni Smith of Stockton, California, reportedly took her own life over the stress of the lockdown.
“I felt that I was doing all that I could as a parent to leave the communication open,” her grieving mother, Danielle Hunt, told KTXL.
Looking back, she wishes she had just seen the signs.
"Sometimes we may need to stop and worry about the kids that we don’t think we need to worry about," she said.
