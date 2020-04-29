Missing Mom Who Vanished After Filing for Divorce Found Dead 18 Months Later

For her family, the news was likely met with mixed emotions.

On an episode of Dateline last year, her mother, Mary Carroll, shared the emotional torture she's had to live with, simply for not knowing what happened to her daughter.

"A couple times I'd get outta bed, and I'd hear somebody comin' in the house,” Carroll said. "I would right away think, ‘Oh, Cheryl came back.'"



One of the many reasons why friends and family have never believed Cheryl willingly left was because she would never leave behind her two children, grandchild, or her mother -- especially given her mother's diagnosis of cancer, which she's been living with for some time.