Missing Mom Who Vanished After Filing for Divorce Found Dead 18 Months Later

For the last year and a half, Cheryl Coker's family has been desperate for answers. The 47-year-old mother of two vanished without a trace on October 2, 2018, sometime after dropping off her daughter at school in Riverside, Ohio. But despite the growing suspicion around her husband, Bill, who she'd recently filed for divorce from, authorities simply didn't have enough evidence to make an arrest -- especially without a body. That all changed over the weekend, when Coker's body was finally discovered some 18 miles from her former home.
Bones were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a rural wooded area, according to NBC News.
After authorities were alerted, a skull and some clothing were recovered from the site, and a positive ID was made. Police made the announcement Monday, just a few days after what would have been Cheryl's 48th birthday.
For her family, the news was likely met with mixed emotions.
On an episode of Dateline last year, her mother, Mary Carroll, shared the emotional torture she's had to live with, simply for not knowing what happened to her daughter.
"A couple times I'd get outta bed, and I'd hear somebody comin' in the house,” Carroll said. "I would right away think, ‘Oh, Cheryl came back.'"
One of the many reasons why friends and family have never believed Cheryl willingly left was because she would never leave behind her two children, grandchild, or her mother -- especially given her mother's diagnosis of cancer, which she's been living with for some time.
In fact, Cheryl was known to keep in constant contact with family, People reports, which is what immediately set off alarm bells.
On the day she disappeared, family members used a phone-tracking app to locate hers, which is what ultimately led them to her car, which had been locked and abandoned in a strip mall a mile from her home. When they peered inside, it was clear that something was seriously wrong.
“There was a lot of personal items inside her SUV,” police Det. Travis Abney told People. “We found her purse and her credit cards."
Abney didn't need Cheryl's family to tell him this was particularly out of character.
"That’s not normal," he told People. "No one is going to leave their ID, their money, their credit cards, their cell phone especially. It started becoming more and more bizarre to me at that point."
As investigators dug deeper into Cheryl's personal life, a picture started to emerge of her husband that appeared suspicious, at best.
Bill and Cheryl married in 1988, according to People. It was Cheryl's second marriage and Bill's first. She brought with her a daughter, and many years later, they added another. But according to friends and family, the couple was a "mismatch" from the start.
Cheryl was outgoing and gregarious; Bill was reserved and quiet. Somehow, they balanced each other out, but after many years of marriage, their union appeared to be showing cracks.
First came an extramarital affair, which Cheryl discovered and confronted Bill about.
Later, as the couple tried to work on their marriage, they began swinging. For a while, it seemed to work for them.
“It wasn’t like she did it just for Bill,” Cheryl's friend, Shelly Appelhans, told the magazine. “She did it willingly as well. The sex life in her marriage was better, she said.”
But once again, it led to more infidelity on Bill's part, and soon, Cheryl was telling friends he had a girlfriend.
She was devastated and asked Bill to break it off, but he allegedly refused.
For Cheryl, that was the final straw. On September 21, 2018, she filed for divorce.
Soon after, Bill allegedly took the girlfriend and the couple's 15-year-old daughter on a trip to Orlando, as Cheryl stayed back for a family wedding. According to friends, Cheryl was unaware the girlfriend was going to be present.
Just one day after Bill returned, Cheryl disappeared.
From the start, Bill has insisted he is innocent, but even police have remained unconvinced.
He was named as the prime suspect by police just a few months after the investigation began but has never been arrested.
“I’ve never in my life hurt anyone,” Bill told WHIO News in February 2019.
Instead, he suggested Cheryl might be responsible for her own demise.
“She was engaging in risky behavior before she disappeared,” Bill added, insinuating that he wasn't the only one who strayed in their open marriage.
An investigation has turned up a lot of new details in the past 18 months -- things that don't exactly look good for Bill.
For one thing, surveillance footage taken on the day Cheryl vanished captured her SUV entering the parking lot of the strip mall where it was later found abandoned, but it wasn't clear at the time exactly who was driving. The same camera also captured a man in dark clothing and a hood walking away from the lot.
According to People, a 911 caller also reported seeing a man walking in Cheryl and Bill’s neighborhood shortly after the strip mall surveillance footage captured him. When investigators looked into nearby security footage, the same person was seen walking along a fence toward the Cokers' home.
Authorities went one step further, and found footage from a grocery store that captured Bill later that day.
In that footage, he was clearly seen with “some sort of gash on the back arm above his elbow,” Abney shared.
Adding to police suspicion was that Bill "hasn’t shown a lot of interest at all in what steps we’re taking to try to find his missing wife,” Abney also told People.
Although Bill has not been charged in connection with Cheryl's suspected homicide, that could change in the days ahead, as a forensic autopsy continues.
