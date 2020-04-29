Identical Twin Sisters & Nurses Both Die of Coronavirus Just Days Apart

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic first struck, heartbreaking stories of tragic losses have been heard in the thousands. But one story out of Southhampton, England, last week has been especially devastating. According to the BBC, two identical sisters, Katy and Emma Davis, passed away last week from the coronavirus just days apart from one another.
-
Both women worked as nurses at Southampton Children's Hospital and were just 37 years old at the time of their deaths.
They were being cared for at nearby Southampton General Hospital when Katy lost her battle with the virus on April 21. Just a few days later, on Friday, Emma succumbed as well.
-
Their sister, Zoe Davis, told the BBC that the double loss was almost beyond comprehension.
So is the cruel nature of this devastating virus.
"It's absolutely soul destroying," Zoe shared, through tears. "You can't even hold somebody you love. I can't be with my fiancé, who I adore with all my heart."
Mourning a loved one is even more difficult now too.
"You can't even grieve properly, because you can't be with the people you love," she added.
-
-
Zoe told the news station that her big sisters were "angels on Earth, and now they're angels in Heaven."
-
That started with the incredible care they gave their young patients at Southampton Children's Hospital.
-
-
Still, losing two siblings -- particularly sisters -- so close together has to be an incredible heartbreak few could bear.
That's especially true at a time when public funerals are being put on hold over safety concerns.
"It doesn't feel like any of this is real, and I'm gonna wake up in a minute," Zoe shared while fighting back tears. "But they always said that they came in this world together, so they'll go out together. So that's what they've done."
Share this Story