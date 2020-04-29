Identical Twin Sisters & Nurses Both Die of Coronavirus Just Days Apart

Their sister, Zoe Davis, told the BBC that the double loss was almost beyond comprehension.

So is the cruel nature of this devastating virus.

"It's absolutely soul destroying," Zoe shared, through tears. "You can't even hold somebody you love. I can't be with my fiancé, who I adore with all my heart."

Mourning a loved one is even more difficult now too.

"You can't even grieve properly, because you can't be with the people you love," she added.