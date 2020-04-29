Stepdaughter Allegedly Shoots & Kills Pregnant Stepmom as 11-Year-Old Tries To Save Her

WMAZ
Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old from Macon, Georgia, and accused her of fatally shooting her 36-year-old stepmother. Passion Latrice Watkins was taken into custody on Sunday after allegedly shooting Melanie Powers and attacking Powers' 11-year-old son. Powers was heavily pregnant at the time.
The incident happened early in the morning on Sunday, April 26.
According to a press release posted to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a call was made to police just before 6:30 a.m. from Radio Drive in Macon.
When police got there, they found Powers on her bed with a gunshot wound to the head.
Powers' unborn child was also dead.
Watkins is being held on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and feticide.
Her 11-year-old stepbrother was transported to a local hospital for treatment of "non-life threatening injuries," the second press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's office states.
He has since been released from the hospital into the care of other family members.
Family friend Tiffany Odom told WMAZ that Watkins recently moved in with Powers.
She recalled that the mom had been trying to do her best to help raise the girl, along with her son, and care for her unborn child.
"I remember when that little girl didn't have no coat and it was the dead of winter. Melanie was still helping her and trying to financially take care of her," says Odom. "She was always happy. She was kind of going through personal things, just like everybody else, but she was preparing for her new baby. She was excited."
Sheriff Davis said that Watkins and Powers had a disagreement late on Saturday night.
"The evidence and everything leads us to believe that Passion shot her stepmother and then attacked her stepbrother," he said.
But he couldn't confirm if this was the reason why Watkins allegedly committed the murder. He didn't suspect any other accomplices in Powers' death and doesn't expect that Watkins will face any additional charges.
However, Davis did urge anyone who needs help to reach out before it's too late.
"There's always help," Davis told WMAZ. "You have Crisis Line and Safe House. When you have anger issues and issues in your house, or issues come up, there are help organizations and things in this community that you can reach out to."
Police are asking people with information to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7000. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
