Stepdaughter Allegedly Shoots & Kills Pregnant Stepmom as 11-Year-Old Tries To Save Her

When police got there, they found Powers on her bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, reports WMAZ.

Police also determined that her 11-year-old son, who has not been named, “ran from the home to get help after he was awakened by his step-sister assaulting him and his mother,” a second press release from April 26 states.

According to WMAZ, Watkins had tried to strangle her brother.

"It's just a tragic, terrible situation," Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told the news station.