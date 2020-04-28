Man Allegedly Caught Dismembering His Wife's Body When Police Came To Check on Her

Fifty-two-year-old Philip Farren of Buffalo, New York, has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, Amber. New York State police went to make a "welfare check" on Amber after family friends reported that they hadn't heard from her in days. When authorities arrived at the Farrens' house, her husband was allegedly in the process of dismembering her body.
Police arrived at the house about 12:30 p.m. Friday.
State police said Farren "made admissions" while they were investigating.
Amber's body was then taken to the Monroe County medical examiner.
Farren was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, People reported.
Farren was arraigned via Skype.
Farren has yet to enter a plea and is being held without bail at Allegany County Jail, according to the Buffalo News.
Meanwhile, her family is still heartbroken over her death.
Ryan and Amber's aunt, Bonnie Mineo, spoke to WKBW and talked about her untimely death.
“She was a sweet girl, a big heart. Would do anything for anybody. And for her life to be ended like this,” Mineo told the news station.
“After everything she did to get her life back together, she would give the shirt off her back to anyone and then this happened," Ryan added. "I just can't believe it."
If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. Calls are toll-free and completely confidential.
