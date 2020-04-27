Dad Grieves 5-Year-Old's Death After Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Bit & Beat Him

A father named Daniel James Holdcroft of Schererville, Indiana, is mourning the death of his 5-year-old son, Daniel Jr., after an unthinkable act of violence took the young boy's life. Daniel Jr. was taken the the hospital April 16 and later died after his mother's boyfriend allegedly bit and beat him to death.
Twenty-six-year-old Michael Tunstall was watching Daniel Jr. that Thursday, while the boy's mother was at work.
According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, Tunstall told police that he had been with his girlfriend and her son that day when they returned to the home she owned with her sister. In the afternoon, Daniel Jr.'s mother went to work and Tunstall decided to give the boy a bath.
Tunstall claimed that it was when the boy was in the tub that he became unresponsive.
He went downstairs and told his girlfriend's sister what happened. She went upstairs to investigate and saw that Daniel Jr.'s fingers and lips were blue, so she began CPR. The sister, who has not been named, told police she didn't see or hear anything prior to Tunstall alerting her that Daniel Jr. was unresponsive in the bathtub.
She questioned Tunstall about bite marks and bruises that covered Daniel Jr.'s body.
He downplayed them, however, and told her that he and Daniel Jr. had been playing the “bite game," which he did to “calm him down.”
Daniel Jr. was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
“In my 27 years in law enforcement, I have seen many types of tragedy,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. told the newspaper after Daniel Jr.'s death. “But as a police officer, the death of a child is always particularly difficult to accept."
A report from the Lake County Coroner’s Office showed that this version of events might be far from the truth.
The report stated that Daniel Jr. died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso/abdomen. The boy had multiple head injuries and a ruptured left lung, which were the result of multiple heavy strikes to his head and body.
The report also helped to confirm that Daniel Jr.'s mother was not at home when the incident happened, which went against a claim Tunstall made that it was Daniel Jr.'s mother who may have hurt the boy, because it showed that the injuries happened after she left for work.
Tunstall was arrested April 17 on charges of murder and aggravated battery.
He is being held without bail at the Lake County Jail, ABC 7 stated.
So far, Daniel Jr.'s mother has not spoken out publicly, but his father, Daniel Sr., created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a memorial for his boy.
"The sad truth is he was brutally murdered by my ex's boyfriend and he was taken way before his time," the dad wrote on the crowdfunding page. "I don't expect anything but anything people can spare helps greatly."
The grieving father noted that because of the pandemic, they will have to limit the number of people allowed at the funeral.
He's hoping to do a live showing on Facebook so others can view the service.
"There's much more people who loved and cared for this beautiful little boy so I figured having a memorial service would be good to get everyone together and they share their loving memories together," David Sr. explained on the GoFund Me page.
"He was very loving and caring and I want people to stick together during this," he wrote. "Even if you don't donate I appreciate you taking the time to read this and I wish you well, thanks."
