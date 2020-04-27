Dad Grieves 5-Year-Old's Death After Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Bit & Beat Him

She questioned Tunstall about bite marks and bruises that covered Daniel Jr.'s body.

He downplayed them, however, and told her that he and Daniel Jr. had been playing the “bite game," which he did to “calm him down.”

Daniel Jr. was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“In my 27 years in law enforcement, I have seen many types of tragedy,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. told the newspaper after Daniel Jr.'s death. “But as a police officer, the death of a child is always particularly difficult to accept."

