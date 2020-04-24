Anti-Vax Mom Arrested After Bringing Her Kids to a Closed Playground Defends Her ‘Protest’

As states continue to extend mandatory stay-at-home orders, businesses, schools, and even parks remain closed. So do many playgrounds, which experts warn are prime breeding grounds for the spread of the virus, because COVID-19 has been found to live on plastics and metal for hours and even days. But people in one small Idaho town are apparently not having it. Fed up with the closure of a local kids' playground, many launched a small protest Tuesday, including 40-year-old Sara Walton Brady, a mom of four who was arrested after refusing to leave.
-
The mom reportedly showed up at the park around 4 p.m., along with members of the conservative organization Idaho Freedom Foundation.
The group is apparently not happy with Idaho Governor Brad Little's stay-at-home order, which has led to the closure of nonessential businesses and gathering places across the state. They aren't the only ones, either -- the Republican governor has reportedly gotten a lot of flak for the measure, which many people think is too extreme, given the relatively low number of cases in Idaho.
A BuzzFeed News report revealed that the protest was actually a coalition of several far-right groups in Idaho, which included the anti-vaccine group Health Freedom Alliance and the gun rights group Idaho Second Amendment Alliance.
-
Currently, the state has reported 1,766 virus cases and 51 deaths.
The stay-at-home order was first issued March 25, after community spread was reported in Blaine County, Idaho News reported. But opponents of the order believe that with the rate of infections decreasing, residents should be allowed to return to everyday life sooner rather than later.
As a result, groups like the Idaho Freedom Foundation have been staging peaceful protests at locations around the state, in hopes of placing just enough pressure on the governor that he'll make moves toward reopening.
-
-
The trouble many governors like Little face, however, is that medical experts are actively warning against reopening too soon.
The reason we're seeing somewhat of a dip in cases is believed to be because of the stay-at-home orders. In other words, the collective vow to "flatten the curve" is showing that it works, when implemented right. But if states continue to reopen on a rolling basis, there could be a domino effect -- especially when interstate travel comes into play.
“The math is unfortunately pretty simple. It’s not a matter of whether infections will increase but by how much,” Jeffrey Shaman, a leading epidemiologist at Columbia University, told the Washington Post.
There's also this undeniable fact: Blaine County, Idaho, where Brady lives, just had one of the highest per capita case and mortality rates from the coronavirus in the entire country, BuzzFeed reported. Making things even more challenging is the poor access to testing throughout the state, which makes it increasingly difficult to grasp just how many Idahoans have actually been infected and to assess when it might be safe to reopen.
-
At Tuesday's "peaceful" protest, Brady and a group of others tore down tape blocking entry to Kleiner Park.
Many of them, including Brady, brought their children, though it remains unclear whether the children actually played on the equipment.
To be clear, peaceful protests are allowed in the state of Idaho -- but violating government health orders is not. Police were soon called and asked the parents to leave, and members began to disperse, but Brady reportedly refused.
-
-
"Officer, you don't want to do that," a fellow protester is heard telling a police officer, as Brady is arrested on trespassing charges.
The Meridian, Idaho, mother told Inside Edition that she felt "singled out" because she was the only adult present who was arrested on trespassing charges. A recording of the incident, however, clearly showed the police officer asking her to leave several times before placing her in handcuffs.
"Ma'am, I've told you to exit numerous times," the officer is heard telling her. "This is it. Exit the playground now. I'm really trying to be nice about this."
"You have five seconds," he added, before starting to count down.
Instead of leaving, Brady taunted him.
"Arrest me for being in the park. Do it. Record it," she can be heard saying. Moments later, she was put in handcuffs.
-
Arresting officers later confirmed Brady was charged with trespassing after "failing to adhere to the rules in these very trying times."
Her arrest sparked an even larger rally outside City Hall later that day. After she was released from custody, Brady joined the rally.
“I didn’t wake up today thinking, 'I’m taking my kids to the park to get arrested' -- but when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty!" Brady told supporters in a video shared on Facebook. “We have a duty to stand up to tyranny, or we’re gonna lose our republic."
-
-
In addition to being a member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Brady is also a staunch anti-vaxxer who founded the group Idahoans for Vaccine Freedom.
In fact, she reportedly made headlines in 2017 when her 5-year-old son was denied admission to kindergarten because of an immunization exemption. BuzzFeed noted that a quick scroll through her Facebook page revealed a slew of anti-vax memes and posts, though her profile has since been blocked.
-
Following her arrest, the mother has maintained that she did nothing wrong.
"I definitely wasn't playing on the playground equipment," she said Tuesday. "I wasn't swinging, never touched them. But yeah, I do feel like I was singled out and maybe it was because I asked too many questions."
Ironically, Brady is married to a police officer working in the Boise Police Department, the Daily Mail reported, but she seems to believe that Meridian police overstepped its bounds on this one.
“That’s no different than Nazi Germany,” she reportedly said in another interview, “where you had government telling people, ‘You are an essential worker or a nonessential worker,’ and the nonessential workers got put on a train.”
Share this Story