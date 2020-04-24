Anti-Vax Mom Arrested After Bringing Her Kids to a Closed Playground Defends Her ‘Protest’

The trouble many governors like Little face, however, is that medical experts are actively warning against reopening too soon.

The reason we're seeing somewhat of a dip in cases is believed to be because of the stay-at-home orders. In other words, the collective vow to "flatten the curve" is showing that it works, when implemented right. But if states continue to reopen on a rolling basis, there could be a domino effect -- especially when interstate travel comes into play.

“The math is unfortunately pretty simple. It’s not a matter of whether infections will increase but by how much,” Jeffrey Shaman, a leading epidemiologist at Columbia University, told the Washington Post.

There's also this undeniable fact: Blaine County, Idaho, where Brady lives, just had one of the highest per capita case and mortality rates from the coronavirus in the entire country, BuzzFeed reported. Making things even more challenging is the poor access to testing throughout the state, which makes it increasingly difficult to grasp just how many Idahoans have actually been infected and to assess when it might be safe to reopen.

