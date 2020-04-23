Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Wife & Blaming Her Disappearance on the Coronavirus

The family of a missing Florida woman is desperate for answers after she mysteriously vanished last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, several family members said they received "suspicious" texts from Gretchen Anthony, 51, claiming she was at the hospital, being treated for COVID-19. An investigation showed there was no record of Gretchen being treated at any local medical center -- or that she ever had COVID-19. Now, investigators believe she was murdered by none other than her estranged husband, David Anthony, 43, and he's been arrested in connection with the crime.
The mysterious text messages began March 23, according to the Palm Beach Post.
First, a family member was told that Gretchen was being held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after testing positive for the virus. Another claimed she had an "acute case" of the virus and was being transferred from Jupiter Medical Center to “a CDC approved task force in Belle Glade."
The only problem? No such task force exists, an investigation found.
In the days that followed, the mystery surrounding Gretchen's whereabouts only deepened.
On March 26, the texts claimed she'd been placed on a ventilator. But that rose some red flags too, because patients need to be sedated before being put on a ventilator -- so how could Gretchen be texting about it?
There was also something else about those text messages that left family members with a sinking feeling: The wording didn't sound like Gretchen. But if they weren't from her, who were they from?
That same day, Gretchen's family reached out to authorities to report her missing.
Their main worry? That something sinister had happened to her -- and if so, they suspected it might have something to do with Gretchen's now-estranged husband David, who she'd separated from in February.
It didn't take long for police to arrive at the same theory.
According to the Post, a neighbor asked police if they were there to investigate “the attack that occurred Saturday morning."
Inside the home, signs of a violent physical struggle immediately seemed obvious. On the floor of the garage, they discovered a fresh bleach stain. Inside the home, towels left in the washing machine clearly showed “a reddish substance on them that appeared to be blood," the newspaper reported. And in the master bedroom, police found broken glass and small droplets of blood.
Police also brought a cadaver dog into the home, which picked up a scent, and a search for Gretchen's car found it abandoned at Jupiter Medical Center. Although that might have signaled that Gretchen had been admitted to the hospital, surveillance footage showed a tall, white male exiting the driver's side -- who just so happened to match David's description.
The most incriminating evidence against her husband came when Gretchen's phone pinged a cell tower March 27 in Texas.
The clincher? The same cell tower picked up a signal from David's phone.
It took police several more days to track down the man, but March 31 he was arrested in Las Cruces, New Mexico, when another cadaver dog picked up a sent on his 2016 Nissan pickup truck.
Police remain confident that they have the right suspect behind bars, and sadly do not believe there's a chance Gretchen is alive.
"As the investigation progressed and further evidence [was] collected, it is believed David E. Anthony is responsible for her disappearance and related homicide which was determined to have occurred on" Jupiter police announced in a recent statement.
The 51-year-old Jupiter resident was last seen March 20 at her home in Abacoa’s Mallory Creek community.
David reportedly admitted to an unidentified individual via text that he saw her the following day, on March 21 -- the same day neighbors reported a “blood curdling scream" coming from the home, the Post reported.
Then there's this: Just two days before the alleged killing, David bonded out of jail on another charge, the newspaper found.
The 43-year-old had been arrested in Riviera Beach after being charged with violently resisting arrest. As part of the bond requirements, he was ordered not to leave Palm Beach County for a period of time, which he clearly violated by fleeing the state.
David remains in custody on charges related to Gretchen's disappearance and related homicide as the police investigation continues. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call 561-741-2235.
