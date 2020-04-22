68-Year-Old Gives Birth to Twins -- After 43 Years of Trying To Become a Mom

In November, a woman in China made headlines when she gave birth at 67 to a healthy baby girl. However, in that case, doctors were even more stunned because the woman, surnamed Tian, claimed she conceived "naturally" -- only undergoing self-administered Chinese fertility treatments.

The woman's doctor later told CNN that the mother's ovaries appeared to be that of a woman more than 20 years her junior.

"They hadn't shrunk like a 60-year-old's ovaries would have, which might explain how she got pregnant naturally," Dr. Liu Wencheng, who was charge of the delivery, said at the time. "We were quite lucky, given that the mother was at an advanced maternal age and had a variety of complications."