68-Year-Old Gives Birth to Twins -- After 43 Years of Trying To Become a Mom

A woman in Lagos, Nigeria, has become the proud mother of twins at the age of 68, CNN reported. The happy news comes after literally decades of trying to conceive: Margaret Adenuga and her husband, Noah, 77, have reportedly dreamt of becoming parents ever since they were first wed, back in 1974.
-
Though surprising, because of Adenuga's age, the pregnancy was the result of years of planning -- and never giving up hope.
"I am a dreamer, and I was convinced this particular dream of ours will come to pass," Adenuga, who is a retired stock auditor, told CNN.
Before conceiving the twins last year, the mother underwent three failed rounds of IVF until the procedure finally worked.
-
Both babies, a boy and a girl, were delivered via C-section April 14.
Even though their names have not yet been released, both are said to be happy and healthy -- just like their mom.
"As an elderly woman and a first-time mother, it was a high-risk pregnancy and also because she was going to have twins but we were able to manage her pregnancy to term," said Dr. Adeyemi Okunowo, who delivered the babies at Lagos University Teaching Hospital.
-
-
Because of Adenuga's advanced age, Okunowo assembled a special team of doctors to monitor her pregnancy.
Remarkably, she nearly made it to full term, delivering at 37 weeks. Doctors waited one week, as she recovered, to announce the news publicly.
-
Adenuga isn't the only woman in her sixties to give birth recently.
In November, a woman in China made headlines when she gave birth at 67 to a healthy baby girl. However, in that case, doctors were even more stunned because the woman, surnamed Tian, claimed she conceived "naturally" -- only undergoing self-administered Chinese fertility treatments.
The woman's doctor later told CNN that the mother's ovaries appeared to be that of a woman more than 20 years her junior.
"They hadn't shrunk like a 60-year-old's ovaries would have, which might explain how she got pregnant naturally," Dr. Liu Wencheng, who was charge of the delivery, said at the time. "We were quite lucky, given that the mother was at an advanced maternal age and had a variety of complications."
Share this Story