Parents Killed During Brutal Home Invasion While 3 Kids Slept Through Mom's Screams

Police officers in West Jordan, Utah, responded to a terrifying scene over the weekend after a resident reported hearing gunshots and a woman screaming at their next door neighbor's. When they arrived, authorities discovered the bodies of Tony Butterfield, 31, and his wife, Katherine Butterfield, 30, both gunned down in an apparent home invasion just after 1 a.m. Saturday. But the most disturbing part of all, reports said, is that the couple's three children remained inside the home, still asleep at the time of the killings.
-
According to Sgt. J.C. Holt, the children ranged in age from infancy to 4 years old, and all were unharmed.
-
Tony's body was reportedly in the backyard, while Katherine was found dead inside the home.
Both had been fatally shot. Luckily, none of the children are believed to have witnessed the shooting, as they were all found sleeping soundly in their beds.
"We do believe that there was some type of altercation between the suspect and one of those two homicide victims," Holt shared, adding that at least one of the Butterfields appear to have fought back.
Tony is believed to have injured the killer with a knife during whatever altercation transpired, though no further information was provided.
-
-
The couple leave behind a heartbroken extended family, who spoke out about their loss over the weekend.
-
On a GoFundMe page set up by friends and family, Tony and Katherine were described as a loving couple devoted to their Mormon faith.
"Tony and Katherine were young and in love for several years before they both served LDS missions and married shortly after they both returned from their service," a description on the page read. "They created a beautiful family and a wonderful life for their 3 children; with the most recent addition arriving just 6 months ago."
Katherine is described as "a ray of sunshine with a vibrant smile and a beautiful singing voice," who could easily "light up any room."
She was known for her charitable spirit, and after the pandemic struck, she had even written personal letters to everyone in her family "expressing her love for each of them."
"Katherine loved being a mother, was easy-going, and always made sure her children were generously loved and well-cared for," the GoFundMe page continued. "Motherhood came naturally to her and she never let a memory-in-the-making go to waste. She was fun-loving, cheerful, and enjoyed the little every day moments she was able to create with them."
-
-
As for Tony, he was remembered as "a talented craftsman, always with a project up his sleeve."
-
Investigators say they have several leads they're pursuing and hope to find justice for the young couple soon.
In the meantime, Holt is calling on residents of West Jordan to share any and all relevant information they may have.
"We asking the public if they know anybody that has a wound that there's not an explanation for, or behavior that seems inconsistent or could be related to this, we are asking you to reach out to us and let us know that information," he told KSL.com.
Share this Story