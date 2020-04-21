Parents Killed During Brutal Home Invasion While 3 Kids Slept Through Mom's Screams

On a GoFundMe page set up by friends and family, Tony and Katherine were described as a loving couple devoted to their Mormon faith.

"Tony and Katherine were young and in love for several years before they both served LDS missions and married shortly after they both returned from their service," a description on the page read. "They created a beautiful family and a wonderful life for their 3 children; with the most recent addition arriving just 6 months ago."



Katherine is described as "a ray of sunshine with a vibrant smile and a beautiful singing voice," who could easily "light up any room."

She was known for her charitable spirit, and after the pandemic struck, she had even written personal letters to everyone in her family "expressing her love for each of them."

"Katherine loved being a mother, was easy-going, and always made sure her children were generously loved and well-cared for," the GoFundMe page continued. "Motherhood came naturally to her and she never let a memory-in-the-making go to waste. She was fun-loving, cheerful, and enjoyed the little every day moments she was able to create with them."

