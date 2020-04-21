Single Mom Slams Costco After Not Being Allowed in -- Because She Brought Her Kids

As grocery stores struggle to keep both customers and workers safe amid the current health crisis, countless new policies have emerged in the last few weeks. In some states, customers aren't allowed to shop without a mask on. In others, cashiers stand behind plastic barriers and are no longer permitted to bag groceries. Many stores have also begun to limit the number of people allowed in at one time, which has led to long lines of customers stretched around stores and parking lots, standing 6 feet apart. Costco's new customer policy, which limits two shoppers per membership inside, has led to a considerable amount of pushback from customers -- particularly from those who are single parents.
The policy change was announced April 1, as one of many changes made in response to the virus outbreak.
"This change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding," a notice on the store's website stated.
The big-box store did note that the change was only temporary, so long as the threat of the spreading virus continues. The website also stated that there are two exceptions to the policy, with Kentucky and Puerto Rico warehouses only allowed to permit one person per membership card to enter, though no immediate reason for the stipulation was provided.
It isn't the only policy change Costco has implemented lately.
The brand has also begun new weekday hours, which in many areas have the stores closing early at 6:30 p.m. The warehouse store has also joined many other grocery chains in establishing early-morning "senior shopping hours." For members 60 or older, as well as those with disabilities, Costco doors will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
It's the shopper limit policy, however, that's been sparking outrage as the health crisis continues.
Although the policy may make sense in theory to prevent clusters of shoppers roaming the stores at once, some say it's unfair -- and biased.
For single parents, who are already drowning in 24/7 childcare duties (to say nothing of their work responsibilities), the customer limit presents a very real problem.
Right now, as families self isolate to protect themselves from the virus, parents simply aren't able to ring up a babysitter or drop the kids at Grandma's while they make a quick run to the grocery store. And heck, even if they could, a trip to the grocery store is no longer "quick." In many cases, it involves extensive planning and prep, suiting up in gloves and a mask, creating a grocery list that will hopefully last a week or two, and waiting on long lines to even enter. Then comes the actual shopping part, which now feels like a very unfun game of Supermarket Sweep, as you try to avoid every other human.
But for those who have more than one child and no other childcare option available, the new Costco policy doesn't just make shopping for food more difficult. It makes it impossible.
No one understands this frustration more than Ari ElToro, a single mom from Texas who was recently turned away at her Costco.
"They won't let me in Costco with my children," ElToro captioned her Facebook Live video, which she filmed and uploaded Saturday.
In it, she is clearly livid, as she paces back and forth in the entrance to the store. Beside her, her eldest child holds her younger one in a backpack carrier while they wait to speak to a manager.
"[I'm] aggravated, to say the least," ElToro said, before noticing some other customers with kids being stopped from entering.
The mom continues, saying that the message to parents seems clear: Leave your kid home. But what about when that's just not an option?
After a brief wait, a manager off-camera approached ElToro and apologized, but reiterated that the new customer limit is now Costco store policy "for your safety and my safety."
"But I don't have anyone to watch my kids," the mom countered. "I can't hire a babysitter, because [of] social distancing, I can't have someone come into my house because of social distancing, like I literally can't do anything."
The manager offers to have a Costco store clerk shop for her, but ElToro pointed out that store items, particularly produce, changes frequently, and questioned how this would really make things easier.
"This is ridiculous, that I as a single mom am not able to go grocery shopping, nor am I able to get a babysitter," ElToro continued in the video before leaving the store entirely.
ElToro later updated her post to say that she eventually was allowed back in to shop with her kids.
But that happened only after a local business owner allegedly called and "threatened to pull their Business Membership."
The story outraged a lot of fellow parents on Facebook, who commented their disbelief over the store's inflexibility, especially given the strain families are under right now.
"I’d call the police honestly," one person commented. "This is unbelievable."
Others offered up alternative suggestions.
"Your daughter looks old enough to stay in the car with the little one," one person said. "Leave them in the car and quickly pick up your groceries. This is [their] store policy right now. This sucks for everyone."
To that, ElToro pointed out that her older daughter is not actually old enough to be left alone in a car, and doing so would have likely courted a call from the Texas CPS.
The video didn't stop once ElToro reached the parking lot.
"This is our country! Your rights are being taking from you!" ElToro screamed to other customers in the parking lot. "Everyone! All of your [expletive] rights are being stripped! Do something!"
From there, she launched into a rant against the government's new social distancing policies, and before signing off, she even threatened to start a protest at her Costco in Lubbock, Texas.
Although many empathized with ElToro's predicament, others pointed out that perhaps she could have gotten her point across a bit differently.
In other words, calmly presenting the issue to the manager and asking for flexibility, instead of approaching the situation so aggressively, might have led to a different outcome. And maybe, while she was at it, she could have resisted launching into a profanity-laden rant when exiting the store -- especially when her two kids were within earshot.
"Not winning any points by swearing in front of your kids constantly!" one person wrote.
"I agree with you ... but swearing in front of your kids is a little ridiculous," another person added. "Yell, scream, be angry ... but avoid swearing in front of your littles because ... maturity. You are 100% right to be angry!"
ElToro's point is valid, though -- the new policy does overlook single parents with no other options. She's not the only one speaking out.
Last week, MaryAnn Fausey Renendez took to Facebook to share a little sign she made for her daughter when entering the grocery store. Unlike ElToro, Renendez only has one child. But clearly, she's been encountering some unwanted stares from gawking strangers lately, who've felt she's endangering her child by bringing them to the grocery store.
"I am only 5," the sign on her daughter's back read. "I can't stay home alone, so I have to buy groceries with Mommy ... Before you start judging, stay back 6 feet."
"The sign I made her wear because I just know some [expletive] will take a picture & talk [expletive] on social media, not knowing all the facts," Renendez captioned her post, which has since gone viral.
Whether Costco will alter its policy for parents remains to be seen.
The warehouse chain has yet to respond publicly to the video, and CafeMom's request for comment had not been returned by this time.
Even though it's clear that the new policy came from a place of concern for safety, surely exceptions can be made for those who simply don't have any other option. After all, these are stressful and scary times. And for parents overwhelmed by the stress of isolating alone with their kids while holding down jobs from home -- or worse, after being laid off or furloughed -- a bit of flexibility would make a world of difference.
