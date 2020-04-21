Single Mom Slams Costco After Not Being Allowed in -- Because She Brought Her Kids

Although the policy may make sense in theory to prevent clusters of shoppers roaming the stores at once, some say it's unfair -- and biased.

For single parents, who are already drowning in 24/7 childcare duties (to say nothing of their work responsibilities), the customer limit presents a very real problem.

Right now, as families self isolate to protect themselves from the virus, parents simply aren't able to ring up a babysitter or drop the kids at Grandma's while they make a quick run to the grocery store. And heck, even if they could, a trip to the grocery store is no longer "quick." In many cases, it involves extensive planning and prep, suiting up in gloves and a mask, creating a grocery list that will hopefully last a week or two, and waiting on long lines to even enter. Then comes the actual shopping part, which now feels like a very unfun game of Supermarket Sweep, as you try to avoid every other human.

But for those who have more than one child and no other childcare option available, the new Costco policy doesn't just make shopping for food more difficult. It makes it impossible.