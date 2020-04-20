5-Year-Old Daughter of 2 First Responders Dies From COVID-19 After Doctors Think Headache Is Strep

Her doctor believed she had strep throat -- so she was sent home with antibiotics and told to rest.

But the antibiotics didn't seem to be working. "She had been crying all night and saying the headache would not go away," her mother told the newspaper.



They called the doctor again to check in.

"They told us that it takes the medication 48 hours to kick in and to give it some time, but because she was crying so bad, I told my husband we needed to take her to emergency because I just didn’t know," the mom recalled.

