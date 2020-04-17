Mom Charged in Connection With Boy’s Death After Worried Dad Fought To Get Custody

A Philadelphia mother has been charged in relation to the death of her 7-year-old son. Police took 26-year-old Natasha Franks into custody April 13 after her son, Tazmir Ransom, was taken to the hospital over the weekend for difficulty breathing. A relative has said Tazmir's father was fighting to get custody of his son.
-
Tazmir was rushed to an area hospital around 7 p.m. April 12.
-
Doctors determined that Tazmir also suffered from severe injuries.
Sadly, he died Wednesday, although it's not clear if this was a result of the injuries he suffered or from his respiratory issues. Police have not revealed what his exact injuries entailed.
-
-
Franks was arrested two days before her son's death.
The mom was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses on April 13.
-
It appears very likely that Tazmir was abused before his death.
The news station spoke with Tazmir's aunt, Tanjala Pinckney, during a vigil held for him Wednesday evening. She said although they were meant to be social distancing, the pain of losing her nephew was too much to suffer through alone.
"It looked like he was being abused over the last couple months," Pinckney said. "My brother (Tazmir's father) kept trying to go down and get custody back and trying to do what he needed to do to get him."
-
-
Unfortunately, Tazmir couldn't be saved.
Pinckney called the family's loss of the little boy "heartbreaking."
"He just turned 7," she said. "There was no reason for her to take his life. She wasn't supposed to have him. She could have just gave him back to us."
If you or someone you know suspects child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or visit http://www.childhelp.org. Lines are open 24/7, and all calls are confidential and toll-free.
Share this Story