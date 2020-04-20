Parents Come to Spring Breakers’ Defense After 53 Students Now Are Sick

Twenty20
Fifty-three students from the University of Texas at Austin have tested positive for COVID-19 after going on a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from March 14 to 19. Of course, this was toward the start of the coronavirus outbreak, but many people online are criticizing the young adults for simply refusing to heed the warning of health officials in favor of a week of fun. Now, parents of some of the students are pushing back against the outcry, and one even called the internet outrage "cyberbullying."
In total, 211 students went on the spring break trip in March.
That means the campus has become a hotbed for the virus, the Daily Mail reported. Since their return, the group of students have been dubbed the Cabo 211 online.
There were clear signs before the spring break trip that the coronavirus was a serious threat.
On March 13, the University of Texas canceled classes, and by the time students left for their trip, campus and study abroad programs had been completely shut down. The city of Austin had declared a state of emergency before the trip, and health officials had already advised people to avoid all nonessential travel -- but students still decided to venture out in search of fun.
Two weeks after their return, it's clear that the students who went on the trip have gotten seriously sick -- and the backlash has been swift.
At first only 44 students tested positive, Vice reporteed, and that group of students was dubbed the #Cabo44 online.
That number has since grown to 53 as of April 4, KXAN stated. The growing number of sick students isn't just a concern for those who went on vacation. Other students -- especially those who've decided to remain at UT Austin's campus, are taking to social media to call out the partiers who put everyone at risk with their behavior.
Things reached their boiling point after there were news reports that the students had chartered a private plane to take them on their vacation.
Things were so heated that April 14, angry students targeted the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority house on UT Austin's campus, writing "EAT THE RICH" on the side, Vice reported. This happened after several sorority sisters tagged themselves on the official @texastheta Instagram account using the #springbreak hashtag, which led other students to believe they were the ones who chartered the plane.
"When stories came out about students on a chartered plane to Cabo, everyone was like, 'Who the hell are these people'" one student told the news outlet. "And then someone was like, "Hey, Texas Theta just posted all these pictures from Cabo... It's them!"'
"UT Twitter on another level," someone on Twitter agreed. "They found out everyone’s names and affiliations in less than a day..."
Many students believe the young adults who chose to party made a selfish call while they stayed home and did the right thing.
Twenty-one-year-old student Sarah, who did not give her last name, told Vice that many students canceled their trips. “I canceled mine,” she said. “It seemed very clear that we shouldn't be flying, for our own safety as much as other people's safety. Seeing those Instagram pictures of people in Cabo, it's just like, compounding the issue.”
The Texas Theta Instagram has since gone private, but photos identifying the individual sisters started to circulate, and other students weren't afraid to show their fury online.
“At 7:32, I tweeted out, ‘2020 sucked ASS, then Texas Theta and their selfish members decided to exist,'" 18-year-old Jonathan Valadez admitted to Vice. Valdez isn't a UT student but has many friends who attend and knows people with health complications that make them vulnerable to the coronavirus -- so he was rightfully concerned.
Then the threats started.
Valdez said that at 9:42 that same night, "I received a Direct Message, but it was on Instagram, which I found really weird,” he explained.
The message read, “Show your face!!”
Valdez did a little digging and said he believes the message on Twitter came from one of the parents of the sorority sisters. The DM was focused on "debunking" the story that the sorority had chartered a plane to Cabo, and it threatened Valdez with legal action.
“We have contacted the Austin police and our attorney!!!" the message continued. "These Theta girls DID NOT CHARTER A PLANE!!! Our daughter has been in quarantine for 13 days now.”
Valdez wasn't the only one to receive a threat.
Chad, 18, who asked not to have his last name disclosed because of safety concerns, said he thought nothing of it when he left a comment on a photo of one of the sorority sisters that was being passed around online.
“I go to the comments, and already there's a dozen UT students who have left [negative] comments on it, and I had an idea for a joke,” he recalled, “besos and bringing back corona.”
"The general attitude, I feel like from most people online, was that these people were kinda the bad guys, anyway," he explained.
Later that night, at 10, he opened his instagram account to find a message request from the same woman who had messaged Valdez earlier that day.
“Are you aware that i[t] was not the Texas Theta girls that chartered a plane to Cabo? Are you aware that none of the Theta girls have tested positive for corona,” the message read. “We have sent all the texts to Austin police.”
In fact, the parent sent many students the same message if they'd dared to speak out about the trip online.
In her messages, which were screenshotted and shared on Twitter on April 1, the woman thought to be a UT parent, Arianna Via, wrote that she would report students who posted online for "cyberbullying."
"I'm not sure if you think this is some kind of joke but for you to feel like you can post things like this and spread false information then you are 100 percent wrong," she wrote. "During this time no one should be trying to bring down ANYONE."
"I heard she was harassing people.. this needs to stop," one person wrote in response to the woman's message.
Another parent spoke out to a news outlet in March and tried to explain that some students decided to continue with the trip for financial reasons.
Speaking with WGN 9, a group of parents who were not named said their kids booked their trip through a company called JusCollege, and even if they had concerns about traveling, JusCollege told them that they would not receive a refund. The parents said this is perhaps why some of the kids still chose to go on their vacation -- not because they were selfish.
One parent shared an email exchange she had with the company March 11, before the trip, where she told them that she was concerned about the kids flying in such big crowds and possibly even for the students to have to be quarantined in Mexico should the border between Mexico and the United States get shut down.
JusCollege responded to the mom March 13 and wrote, “There is no compelling reason to reconsider travel to Mexico at this time due to coronavirus.” The company had no plans to cancel the trip or any of its other trips, for that matter.
The mother later told the news outlet that her son did not end up going on the trip, but as of April 3, JusCollege had not offered her son a refund.
For the most part, however, the damage has already been done.
Students on the Austin campus couldn't care less about the reasons why someone went on the trip or who the culprits were; they are now stuck living in what Austin Mayor Steve Adler called a COVID-19 "hot spot."
“I could not care less if they were in Texas Theta, or Alpha Phi, or Alpha Chai Tea Latte, like it’s whatever,” Chad told Vice. “My only problem with this situation is that students went to Cabo, and that somebody’s mother threatened to have me arrested or whatever.”
Along with staying safe, “the best thing to do is to stay at my apartment in Austin instead of going back home to Fort Worth; my mother is elderly and immunocompromised, and I don't feel comfortable being around her right now,” Chad said. “But now the coronavirus is two blocks away from me.”
