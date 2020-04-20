Parents Come to Spring Breakers’ Defense After 53 Students Now Are Sick

Chad, 18, who asked not to have his last name disclosed because of safety concerns, said he thought nothing of it when he left a comment on a photo of one of the sorority sisters that was being passed around online.

“I go to the comments, and already there's a dozen UT students who have left [negative] comments on it, and I had an idea for a joke,” he recalled, “besos and bringing back corona.”



"The general attitude, I feel like from most people online, was that these people were kinda the bad guys, anyway," he explained.

Later that night, at 10, he opened his instagram account to find a message request from the same woman who had messaged Valdez earlier that day.

“Are you aware that i[t] was not the Texas Theta girls that chartered a plane to Cabo? Are you aware that none of the Theta girls have tested positive for corona,” the message read. “We have sent all the texts to Austin police.”

