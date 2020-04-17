Mom Is Livid After MIL Buys Grandkid a 'Birthday Gift' -- That's Actually for Herself

In fact, many admitted that their own mothers-in-law were guilty of similar schemes.

"My MIL just bought me some earrings and when I said I couldn't wear them as I'm allergic she said she was going to give them to her friend instead, with no offer to give me another birthday gift," one person wrote.

"Why do they do this!" another person added. "My MIL always do this, at all my kids' birthdays she asked what gift she should buy. I tell her the name, description, and send her pictures of the things they like/want. She usually buys a bunch of other things that my kids don't like much and a little thing that they do like, and always take that little gift for them to play at HER house. So then they ask for their gift and they get sad and want to play there. It p---es me off every time!"