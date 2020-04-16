Parents Love This Mom’s Epic Sign Trick To Survive Working From Home With Kids

And so, her door sign was born.

"The door sign was meant to be useful and also make my kids laugh," she tells CafeMom. "When you have a big family, and each kid has the same question multiple times per day, it gets old fast!"

So, she drafted one quickly and tacked it to the outside of her office door. And it has been an absolute hit. (Well, at least online with other parents.)

"Hi there! I'm working!" it begins.

Then, below it, are five different "statuses" she can choose from, depending what she's working on.

"Come on in! I'd love your company," reads one, while another says, "I'm busy, but you can interrupt me if you need something."

To let her kids know what her current status is, Danielson simply moves a green clip from one line to the next, indicating her response.

Pretty clever, huh? But wait, there's more.