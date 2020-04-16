Parents Love This Mom’s Epic Sign Trick To Survive Working From Home With Kids

Kate VanDusen Danielson/Facebook
Working from home with kids underfoot is never exactly easy. But working from home indefinitely, while your kids are social distancing from everyone outside of your house? Well, that's a whole new level of stress none of us saw coming. Kate Danielson, a mother of four working from home in Chicago, definitely gets it. Although she says her kids have actually been pretty great given the circumstances, she understands how a constant barrage of kid questions while you're trying to work can drive you to the brink of insanity. In fact, that's precisely what led her to draft up a list of FAQs to hang on the door of her new at-home office, which is now going viral on Facebook.
-
Like most parents these days, it's safe to say that this mom has a pretty full plate.
-
But Danielson also has a pretty important day job -- one she can't put on hold, even for a global health crisis.
The busy mom is the founder and executive director of Foster Progress, a nonprofit organization that helps kids in foster care gain access to higher education.
"The outcomes for youth who age out of foster care are really dire (homelessness and jail time are much more common than earning a college degree), and our work inspires them to pursue better goals and a brighter future," she tells CafeMom. "We have a mentoring and scholarship program, take college trips, and do trainings for educators, caseworkers, and foster parents."
-
-
Danielson says she had to take over one of the kids' bedrooms to create a home office space that would allow her to stay focused.
-
And so, her door sign was born.
-
-
The part parents are really loving, though, are the more "sarcastic" statuses found further down the line.
-
Needless to say, it was a big hit. (OK, at least with other parents.)
Danielson shared some photos of the door sign April 9 on Facebook, where it's been steadily growing in popularity.
"FRIGGIN BRILLIANT," wrote one person.
"If only my kids could read!" wrote another.
Needless to say, Danielson certainly has a sense of humor, and says she "sprinkles sarcasm liberally throughout my parenting strategies."
-
-
Here's the best part: She says the sign is working!
-
Ultimately, Danielson is just happy the sign is giving other parents a laugh, and she hopes it can maybe help save some sanity.
Share this Story