Parents Love This Mom’s Epic Sign Trick To Survive Working From Home With Kids

Working from home with kids underfoot is never exactly easy. But working from home indefinitely, while your kids are social distancing from everyone outside of your house? Well, that's a whole new level of stress none of us saw coming. Kate Danielson, a mother of four working from home in Chicago, definitely gets it. Although she says her kids have actually been pretty great given the circumstances, she understands how a constant barrage of kid questions while you're trying to work can drive you to the brink of insanity. In fact, that's precisely what led her to draft up a list of FAQs to hang on the door of her new at-home office, which is now going viral on Facebook.

  • Like most parents these days, it's safe to say that this mom has a pretty full plate.

    Danielson with her four kids
    Kate Danielson

    For starters, she's the proud mom of a pretty big brood, which includes Isaac, 12, Anders, 11, Hannah, 11, and Michael, 8.

    Isaac and Anders are her biological children, she tells CafeMom, whereas Michael came into their lives through foster care when he was 2 and was formally adopted when he was 6. Hannah is the most recent addition to the family, and has been under the guardianship of the Danielsons since June 2019.

  • But Danielson also has a pretty important day job -- one she can't put on hold, even for a global health crisis.

    The busy mom is the  founder and executive director of Foster Progress, a nonprofit organization that helps kids in foster care gain access to higher education.

    "The outcomes for youth who age out of foster care are really dire (homelessness and jail time are much more common than earning a college degree), and our work inspires them to pursue better goals and a brighter future," she tells CafeMom. "We have a mentoring and scholarship program, take college trips, and do trainings for educators, caseworkers, and foster parents."

  • Danielson says she had to take over one of the kids' bedrooms to create a home office space that would allow her to stay focused.

    Danielson and kids
    Kate Danielson

    Most days, she works in her pajamas (just like the rest of us!) while setting up virtual events to replace the in-person fundraisers Foster Progress had been organizing for the rest of 2020. She's also hard at work supporting the students in her program by making sure they're safe during the quarantine, she says.

    "Our college students often don't have families to return home to, so we are working to make sure they all have temporary living arrangements and, in some cases, supporting their lost income by buying them groceries and essentials," Danielson explains, adding that Foster Progress is accepting monetary donations from the public.

    In other words: She needs peace and quiet. Something that doesn't always happen when kids are constantly interrupting with their many questions. 

  • And so, her door sign was born.

    Kate Danielson
    Kate Danielson

    "The door sign was meant to be useful and also make my kids laugh," she tells CafeMom. "When you have a big family, and each kid has the same question multiple times per day, it gets old fast!"

    So, she drafted one quickly and tacked it to the outside of her office door. And it has been an absolute hit. (Well, at least online with other parents.)

    "Hi there! I'm working!" it begins. 

    Then, below it, are five different "statuses" she can choose from, depending what she's working on.  

    "Come on in! I'd love your company," reads one, while another says, "I'm busy, but you can interrupt me if you need something."

    To let her kids know what her current status is, Danielson simply moves a green clip from one line to the next, indicating her response. 

    Pretty clever, huh? But wait, there's more.

  • The part parents are really loving, though, are the more "sarcastic" statuses found further down the line.

    Door sign
    Kate Danielson

    It's the ones that give a hint of the frustration all of us are feeling right now.

    Like: "I'm in a meeting, and unless you're bleeding or on fire, I don't want to hear from you."

    Or, the pièce de résistance: "If you come in this room or make a noise in this house, you will shortly be bleeding or on fire."

    LOL.

  • Needless to say, it was a big hit. (OK, at least with other parents.)

    Danielson shared some photos of the door sign April 9 on Facebook, where it's been steadily growing in popularity.

    "FRIGGIN BRILLIANT," wrote one person.

    "If only my kids could read!" wrote another.

    Needless to say, Danielson certainly has a sense of humor, and says she "sprinkles sarcasm liberally throughout my parenting strategies."

  • Here's the best part: She says the sign is working!

    Danielson and kids
    Kate Danielson

    "I hear them outside the door going, 'You guys, mom is on the deep orange! Shut up!'" Danielson shares. "And now if they ask me, 'What's for dinner?' they say, 'I know you don't want me to ask this but ...'"

    "Although my door signs were meant to be funny," Danielson notes, "they serve the real function of drawing boundaries."

    She also says that she's only put her clip on the green dot once -- and that it was "a mistake." (Results pictured above.)

  • Ultimately, Danielson is just happy the sign is giving other parents a laugh, and she hopes it can maybe help save some sanity.

    Kate Danielson and family
    Kate Danielson

    She also admits that her husband, Zach, has been a real saving grace during this whole crisis too, by keeping the kids busy and helping them with schoolwork while she's in her office.

    "My advice for working moms is don't be afraid to ask for help from grandma (or whomever). Expect an equal contribution from your husband or partner (if you have one), and carve out time and space for your work," she adds. "This quarantine is a unique opportunity for our kids to see how important our jobs are."

