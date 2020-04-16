Pregnant Nurse Dies from Coronavirus After Colleagues Fought To Save Her Baby

Agyapong was reportedly admitted to the hospital April 7, just two days after testing positive for the virus.

Sadly, she died less than a week later, on April 12, but not before giving birth to her infant daughter via an emergency C-section, ITV reported.

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, remembered her as a "fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust."

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time," he said during an interview with the BBC.

Her husband, AJ, has since been tested, and he is self-isolating as he awaits his results.