Pregnant Nurse Dies from Coronavirus After Colleagues Fought To Save Her Baby

The death of a pregnant nurse in the UK, who was just 28 years old when she succumbed to the virus, is renewing concern over the threat that COVID-19 poses to health care workers on the front lines. It's also once again stirring up anxiety about just how vulnerable pregnant women may be to the virus. According to the BBC, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died Sunday in Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in Bedfordshire, England -- the same hospital where she had worked for five years. The only glimmer of hope, reports said, is that her baby was saved and is said to be doing well.
Agyapong was reportedly admitted to the hospital April 7, just two days after testing positive for the virus.
Sadly, she died less than a week later, on April 12, but not before giving birth to her infant daughter via an emergency C-section, ITV reported.
David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, remembered her as a "fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust."
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time," he said during an interview with the BBC.
Her husband, AJ, has since been tested, and he is self-isolating as he awaits his results.
Meanwhile, her baby is said to be doing "very well," though it is unclear whether the child has tested positive for the virus as well.
Currently, there's just not enough information out there to definitively state whether COVID-19 can be transmitted to infants in utero or during birth. Given the information we do have, it seems that the risk is low.
A study of nine pregnant women who tested positive for the virus found that the virus was not contracted by their babies. The virus was also not present in their amniotic fluid or breast milk. Another slightly larger study of 38 COVID-positive pregnant women found that none of their babies tested positive.
Another study of 33 pregnant women with the virus determined that three of the newborns were also infected, but it remains unclear if the infants contracted the virus in utero or perhaps shortly after birth, in the nursery.
It's for this reason that many hospitals have since altered protocol, screening parents, prohibiting visitors, and quarantining mothers from their children if they do test positive. Some hospitals are also keeping babies out of the nursery and keeping them in private hospital rooms with their mothers instead if they do not test positive.
Friends and family are grieving Agyapong's death hard, and have since set up a GoFundMe page in her memory.
"It is with a heavy heart to announce that our beloved sister, aunty, wife, mother, work colleague and friend Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong (Mary Mo) has sadly left us to be with the Lord," the page read. "Mary was a blessing to everyone she came across and her love, care and sincerity will be irreplaceable."
The GoFundMe page was set up as a way to raise funeral costs but also to support Agyapong's husband and the new baby girl, who has since been named Mary, after her mother.
"It is humane for us to take care of them in every way we can during this heavy and trying time," the page continued. "The funds raised would be a starting point to support them financially by setting up a Trust Fund for her children. And any amount you are led to contribute within your capacity will be greatly appreciated to support the family as she would have reached out to anyone in need without hesitation."
In just a few short days, the page has raised a whopping £168,633 -- far surpassing its original goal of £2,000.
In US dollars, that's more than $210,500 in funds raised.
But to those who knew her, nothing can make up for the loss of such a truly caring soul.
"Sister Mary was my colleague. I worked alongside her for a few years," one person shared. "She deserves her family to be looked after, after she devoted her life to the NHS as a nurse. It's time to look out/after our own and return the selflessness persona Mary carried and give something so small, but so big to her family in this time of need. RIP sister Mary!"
Countless strangers were also touched by the heartbreaking story, leaving both donations and condolences on the page.
"I want Mary's daughter and husband to know that people care about them," one commenter wrote. "I'm sure Mary's daughter will know how much her mum's life was valued by family, friends & colleagues when she is old enough. I wish them well."
"My prayers are with the family you left behind," another wrote. "You have paid the ultimate price while caring for people and doing the Job you love. Rest in peace."
"My grandchild is due soon and I can't imagine the pain this family is going through," yet another person wrote. "May she RIP."
