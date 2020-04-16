3 Newborns Abandoned at Apartment Complex Over 4 Years Are Siblings, DNA Confirms

Police have discovered a DNA match for three newborns abandoned at an apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, years apart from each other. The most recent abandoned newborn was found in July 2019 at Willow Key apartments, but police now hope that the DNA match will help them locate the three babies' parents.
The most recent newborn was found on the doorstep last summer.
Wrapped in a T-shirt, a 1-month-old boy was found with only a note, Click Orlando reported. According to the letter, the boy's mother wrote that she left him because she was afraid of the unnamed baby's father.
NBC4i reported that the letter read: “His dad tried to kill us. Please keep him secret and take him to a hospital.”
Fortunately, the boy was unharmed and was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
This wasn't the first time that a newborn had been left at Willow Key Apartments. On October 6, 2017, a newborn girl was also abandoned with a note begging that she be brought to the fire department or a safe haven location, an earlier report by Click Orlando stated. At the time she was discovered, the girl was fully clothed and was in good health. She was eventually taken into foster care.
It all started in 2016, when the first newborn was left on his own at the apartment complex.
There aren't many details from the first time that this happened, but what is known is that a boy was found wrapped in a blanket on the back porch of an apartment at Buena Vista Point Apartments, the more recent report from Click Orlando noted.
At the time, it was unclear if this first case was related to the others.
Aafter the third incident, however, it was revealed in a March 20 letter from an unnamed Orlando Police detective to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón that authorities submitted DNA from all three babies to be tested, and it was determined they had the same mother and father. The detective wrote the letter in hopes of obtaining funds to find the babies' parents.
In the letter, the detective mentioned several familial matches were found through DNA testing.
Investigators would need more funding, however, to follow their leads to the parents.
“Based on the egregious and neglectful behavior of the parent(s), and the bizarre facts of this case, unlike any other documented case, it is imperative to conduct a well-being check of all involved parties,” the detective wrote.
The funding has since been approved.
Although it's unclear what will happen to the three newly discovered siblings, their story is an important reminder that Florida is a Safe Haven state. Under Florida state law, newborns 7 days old or younger can be surrendered at a hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services station with no questions asked or legal repercussions. Parents will forfeit their legal rights, and babies who have been surrendered are turned over to a child-placing agency.
It might be too late for these siblings, but Safe Haven laws are important for all parents to understand and know. Although the age limit or other details may vary, all 50 states have Safe Haven laws.
