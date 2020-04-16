Mom Discovers Fake Mask Ad Is Using Family's Stolen Photo & Saying All But Her Boy Died

Rich Lander via CBS Los Angeles/YouTube
Before the pandemic, a scroll through Facebook would likely bring up targeted ads for everything from clothes to vacation packages. But these days, you've probably seen more ads for face masks than you ever thought possible. Still, chances are you've never seen the faces of your own family staring back at you. That's exactly what one family from Orange County, California, says happened last week, when they discovered their family photo was being used without their permission to sell face masks.
The fact the photo was stolen wasn't even the worst part.
The worst part was that a fake and disturbing message accompanied the ad, which claimed that the entire family had recently died from COVID-19 -- except the youngest child, who was saved by wearing the face mask shown in the ad.
Speaking with CNN this week, Sara Ancich said her brother-in-law was the first person who texted her about it, after spotting it April 10. Needless to say, she couldn't believe her eyes.
-
The thought of her family's image being used to shell face masks in such a twisted way was almost too much for the mom of three to take.
"It was sickening and it was violating," shared Ancich, 45, who works as a sixth-grade English and history teacher, as well as a professional photographer.
And it wasn't just a photo ad -- the family's image was being used in a full-blown video, being viewed by thousands.
-
-
Ancich immediately reported the video, and Facebook removed it as of Monday.
According to CNN, the fraudulent ad spot opened with the stolen photo of the family. In the background, solemn music played and text appeared on the screen claiming that the "youngest son from a family of 5 is the sole survivor from the deadly pandemic after wearing a CDC approved respirator."
All of which was totally bogus, Ancich said, but it gets worse.
-
The ad went on to claim that the family refused to comply with social distancing warnings and even attended a gathering with 176 other people.
It was only "Justin," the family's youngest son, who allegedly had the forethought to wear a mask, the ad claimed, and he "narrowly escaped death" because of it. As the text ran, the image of another smiling boy -- presumably stolen as well -- was shown in the background.
Ancich was floored.
"The boy that supposedly portrayed our youngest son, we don't know who that boy is," Ancich told CNN.
In real life, "Justin" is her youngest son, Ryan, who is 16. None of the facts in the video were even remotely true, and the ease at which her family's identities were stolen -- and stories were twisted -- left a pit in her stomach.
-
-
The Orange County mom told CNN that the photo wasn't even lifted from her own Facebook page.
It was taken some eight years ago by another professional photographer, Rich Lander, and had been shared on his website, Ancich explained. It's since been removed from his website as well.
Whether the people behind the video will be held accountable remains to be seen.
-
According to CNN, the video is one of many that have circulated on Facebook featuring other families with a similar script.
In fact, an investigation is being conducted as to what company, or person, may be behind them.
The ad claims that a company called FilterMax "deploys dual filtration valve technology with a 5-layer protection filter, which effectively blocks out 99.9% of bacteria, dust, smog, and pollen from entering your lungs."
As for the claim that they're approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? There appears to be no evidence for that one either.
-
-
Getting to the bottom of who is actually behind FilterMax doesn't seem to be an easy task.
Apparently, several companies use the name FilterMax, and CNN was unsuccessful in getting a response from any of them.
As for Facebook, the social media brand issued an apology for running the ads and has vowed to do better in the future when it comes to vetting ads.
"We apologize to the family impacted by the video. We've removed it and have taken steps to keep people from sharing it," a spokesperson for Facebook told CNN. "We also continue working to stop people from exploiting this crisis for financial gain by banning the sale of masks and other products that are linked to predatory behavior."
Additionally, the platform clarified that the FilterMax ad "appeared organically" and was not a paid promotion, which shows at a higher rate to users.
