Man Allegedly Shoots & Kills Pregnant Girlfriend Before Taking Off With Their Toddler

A family is in mourning after an alleged act of domestic violence turned deadly for a 34-year-old woman and treacherous for her 2-year-old son. On Sunday night, Audreyanna Diana Rivera of Lamont, California, was seven months pregnant when her on-again, off-again boyfriend, 36-year-old Javier Vidal, allegedly fatally shot her and then took off with their toddler, Elias Vidal.
It all began on the evening of April 12 at around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of gunshots coming from a home on Florence Street, according to ABC 23.
When authorities got there, they found Rivera with a gunshot wound.
She was rushed to a local hospital, but died from her injuries. Rivera, was a mother of three and pregnant with her fourth when she was killed. Miraculously, doctors were able to rescue her unborn son, who is now being treated at the hospital.
After Rivera was taken to the hospital, an Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy from the area.
Thankfully, police were able to find Elias at an undisclosed location without his father.
People reports that Vidal was later found on the highway and began shooting at authorities. He was shot and killed during a standoff that lasted for hours.
Family members told ABC 23 that they were shocked by his actions.
“I never ever thought he would do this,” an unnamed family member told the news station. “I never think he’d pull a gun and leave her like that … it really shocked me to see her like that at all because she’s the mother of his kids.”
“These next 24 hours are going to be critical so we’re asking everybody [for] prayers or send good vibes, energy, whatever it is that you do,” a different family member added. “We just ask that you please do that for the baby … [and] all of her children.”
If you or someone you know is suffering from Domestic Abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The calls are all toll free and confidential.
