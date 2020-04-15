New Details Reveal the Twisted Ways 'House of Horrors' Parents Tortured 12 Kids With Food

It's been more than two years since authorities discovered 13 children living inside what was later described as a "house of horrors" in Perris, California. All but one of the children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29, were found chained in dark rooms of the home, which wreaked of urine and other foul odors. All had been beaten, shackled, and frequently starved for years, until one of them managed to escape and call 911 for help. Eventually, their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were arrested, charged, and sentenced to 25 years to life for their crimes, and the children are being safely cared for or living independently. This week, new details have emerged that paint an even more disturbing picture about what the children endured inside the home for years.
In addition to the physical abuse they inflicted on the children, the Turpins also played psychological games with them.
The parents would leave some of the food out on kitchen counters where the children could see it, but they were forbidden to eat it.
"They’d bring out pies and just leave them there and say, ‘You cannot touch this,’” Beecham told People in a recent report.
So boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts, candy, and other food items would be left out to tempt the children, who lived in fear of taking one. If they did, they would be chained to the beds in their rooms.
When investigators later processed the scene, they found food in the Turpins' pantry, which included apple pies that had never been opened and were rotten inside the box.
It's for this reason that the children were all found in extremely malnourished states.
When the children were permitted to eat, Beecham says, they survived on only peanut butter and balogna sandwiches.
“To this day, these kids still can’t look at bread,” he told People. “They still can’t look at peanut butter or balogna. I made the mistake of mentioning peanut butter during one of our meet and greets, and one of the girls almost threw up. And when they’re at the grocery store, they can’t look at peanut butter. They can’t even go down the aisle where there’s peanut butter.”
Louise Turpin told police that she had reasons for withholding food from her 13 children, and pointed to fears of her family medical history with diabetes.
“Her lame excuse was she was worried about the kids getting diabetes and trying to keep them away from sugary stuff,” Beecham shared. “She had a safe where she kept her candy. Her precious candy she would keep in her safe and she had candy in her room. A couple of times the girls got caught stealing candy from her room and that is why they started chaining them up.”
Even while imprisoned before their trial, the Turpins were reportedly fixated on the issue of food.
“Everything was food-related,” Beecham told People about the letters sent back and forth between Louise and David. “They didn’t talk about the case at all. They would just talk about what they had to eat, what they were reading. It was all really boring stuff. But it was really detailed when it came to food; ‘I had Fritos today and I mixed that with the chili, and then I was able to get whatever from the commissary, and I was able to cut it up in little bits and pieces and mix in with this.'”
Inside their home in Perris, their psychological control reportedly extended to things other than just food restrictions.
Beecham told the magazine that David and Louise also tormented the kids with Christmas gifts that they stored in the family garage but forbade their children to open.
“They had bikes in there,” he told People. “They had toys. All of them unopened. They weren’t allowed to go in the garage and play with any of these, but they all knew that the garage was just filled with these random toys.”
If they were ever caught stealing food, it would be a mark against them in more ways than one.
“Mom had a list of who lost Christmas,” the attorney shared. “Some kids weren’t getting Christmas until 2021. All the kids would have to be around the Christmas tree. The ones that weren’t getting gifts were just kind of sitting there, watching the other ones that did get gifts open them. And the ones that did get gifts felt really ashamed, they felt embarrassed opening a gift in front of the other siblings.”
The abuse reportedly began around 2010, when the family lived in Texas, but it finally came to an end January 14, 2018.
During the Turpins' trial, several of their children testified against them, which gave even more of a window into their abuse.
"I cannot describe in words what we went through growing up," one of the sons told the court. "Sometimes I still have nightmares of things that had happened, such as my siblings being chained up or getting beaten. But that is the past and this is now."
Despite the years of torture, many of the children spoke highly of their parents, and said they still loved them, despite the endless cycle of abuse.
"I love my parents and have forgiven them for a lot of the things that they did to us," the son continued. "I have learned so much and become very independent."
Among the many things he has learned since earning his freedom was how to ride a bike -- which he rides practically everywhere, just because he can.
"I live in an apartment and go to a nearby college," the young man shared. "I am getting a bachelor's degree in software engineering, and after I get my bachelor's degree I'm going to get a job as a software engineer and go to school part-time to get my master's degree."
The same son read a statement from one of his sisters, which also showed mercy for her parents.
"I love both of my parents so much," the statement read. "Although it may not have been the best way of raising us, I'm glad that they did, because it made me the person I am today. I just want to thank them for teaching me about God and faith. I hope they never lose their faith."
However, not all of the children showed such empathy for the parents who tortured them for years.
“My parents took my whole life from me but now I’m taking my life back," their eldest child told the courtroom. "I’m in college now and living independently.
“I believe everything happens for a reason," she added, according to NBC News. "Life may have been bad but it made me strong. I fought to become the person I am. I saw my dad change my mom. They almost changed me but I realized what was happening. I immediately did what I could to not become like them. I’m a fighter, I’m strong and I’m shooting through life like a rocket.”
As for David and Louise, they have since shown remorse for their actions.
