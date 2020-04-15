New Details Reveal the Twisted Ways 'House of Horrors' Parents Tortured 12 Kids With Food

During the Turpins' trial, several of their children testified against them, which gave even more of a window into their abuse.

"I cannot describe in words what we went through growing up," one of the sons told the court. "Sometimes I still have nightmares of things that had happened, such as my siblings being chained up or getting beaten. But that is the past and this is now."



Despite the years of torture, many of the children spoke highly of their parents, and said they still loved them, despite the endless cycle of abuse.

"I love my parents and have forgiven them for a lot of the things that they did to us," the son continued. "I have learned so much and become very independent."



Among the many things he has learned since earning his freedom was how to ride a bike -- which he rides practically everywhere, just because he can.

"I live in an apartment and go to a nearby college," the young man shared. "I am getting a bachelor's degree in software engineering, and after I get my bachelor's degree I'm going to get a job as a software engineer and go to school part-time to get my master's degree."