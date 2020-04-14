15-Year-Old Struggling With Lockdown Stress Takes Her Own Life, Mom Says

The national lockdown has led many of us to feel cooped up and frustrated inside our homes, as we ride out the quarantine and daydream about returning to "normal" life -- whenever that may be. But for millions of Americans struggling with their mental health right now, the stress brought on by the quarantine has been difficult to overcome. According to the mother of 15-year-old Jo’Vianni “Jo” Smith of Stockton, California, that may be what caused her daughter's shocking suicide last week.
According to local news station KTXL, Jo was found hanging inside her Stockton home amid the state's stay-at-home order.
It's for this reason that Hunt is sharing Jo's story -- to urge other parents to talk openly and honestly with their kids about how they're feeling.
This is important especially now, given all we're going through -- not just as a nation, but as individuals.
“We can’t think that our kids are OK just because,” said Hunt, who remembered her daughter as a bubbly, energetic teen.
The 15-year-old was a student at nearby Bear Creek High School, who loved playing basketball, listening to music, and connecting with friends on social media. She was also a force to be reckoned with on the softball field.
In fact, Bill Fletcher, who coached the teen on one of her traveling club teams, remembered her as a promising athlete.
Fletcher ended his post by asking others to learn from Jo's story, in case it helps save another life.
"My heart is broken and I can’t stop crying," the coach continued. "I’m asking for you to keep this family in your prayers. I’m asking you to reach out to others and don’t just assume they're doing OK."
That message is one that Hunt has wholeheartedly embraced in the days since her daughter's passing. Despite her daughter's outward confidence, the mother believes she must have misread signals that her daughter was struggling to cope at home.
A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help cover funeral costs and pay tribute to the teen's remarkable life.
Sadly, Jo isn't the only teen in her area to have died by suicide during the pandemic.
Less than 45 minutes away, two teen girls were found fatally shot by a river in the nearby town of Oakdale, California. Police revealed that the girls, ages 15 and 17, likely died by suicide less than 24 hours before their bodies were discovered.
Speaking with KTXL this week, Jorge Fernandez, who serves as the director of behavioral health for Golden Valley Health Centers throughout the state, reminded the public that no one should ever feel alone when it comes to mental health challenges -- even now, as we feel more isolated than ever.
“There’s help out there to help you cope with this pandemic that’s going on right now,” Fernandez said. “There are services out there. You can reach out to your medical provider. You can call a local suicide hotline."
Help is also available via the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.
