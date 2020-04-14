15-Year-Old Struggling With Lockdown Stress Takes Her Own Life, Mom Says

According to local news station KTXL, Jo was found hanging inside her Stockton home amid the state's stay-at-home order.

The teen's mother, Danielle Hunt, said her daughter didn't leave behind a note or any clues as to what led her to take her own life, but Hunt feels strongly that the current pandemic likely played a role.

“I felt that I was doing all that I could as a parent to leave the communication open,” the grieving mother told KTXL.

Ultimately, however, she believes she overlooked the signs.

“Sometimes we may need to stop and worry about the kids that we don’t think we need to worry about," she shared.

