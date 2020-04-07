Ex-Teacher Sets Parents Straight on What They Need To Know About Surviving Right Now

For those of us trying to homeschool our kiddos during the global pandemic, it can feel like it's all too much. That is why Glennon Doyle, a writer and former third grade and preschool teacher, has a special message for parents struggling to do it all: Finish and end strong, and have a mediocre middle.
Doyle shared that this whole thing started when a friend called her in a panic over how to entertain her 4-year-old.
According to a video posted to Doyle's Instagram, which has been viewed over 340,000 times, her friend's son was "screaming, just screaming," she wrote in the caption April 7.
Of course, having our kids home all the time has been challenging for most of us, but for her friend things were seriously at their worst.
"She says: My life is hell right now. I’m trying to work and the only time I get a moment of peace I get all day and night is during TV Time," Doyle recalled.
Immediately, Doyle told her to pump the brakes.
Woah, woah, woah. There is no such thing a "TV time" while sheltering at home.
"Parents, Listen to me and listen good: 'TV TIME' is for PEACE TIMES," she wrote.
Right now, we aren't in a time of peace.
As long as we're all staying inside to stay protected against contacting the coronavirus, we are in crisis mode.
"You know what 'TV TIME' is during the corona?" Doyle wrote. "TV time is ALLLL THE TIMES. ALL THE TIMES. ALL."
All of this mommy-shaming over making sure our kids are constantly engaged has to stop, she argues.
In fact, Doyle recalled that in her preschool teaching years she used to spend hours coming up with the perfect lesson plans for her students. But no matter how much time she put into their days, when her students went home the only thing they would remember to tell their parents about their day was the last activity.
"All of them, that's all they remembered. That's all they talked about to their parents was the last activity of the day," she said in the video.
That is when she came up with her theory.
When it comes to kids, all you have to do is finish strong. One cool thing in the morning, one cool thing at the end of the day, and mediocre middle, she advised.
"This is my philosophy with all things children now," she explained.
Start the day by reading a book with your child.
"That's starting strong," she explained. "Then a quick seven-hour TV show."
"Then before dinner, turn off the TV and do something cool, something fun," she continued. "Not Pinterest fun. Just easy fun. A board game, I Spy. That is finishing strong. Then dinner, then obviously another family show."
"It is not trying to entertain them all day with a TV break," she explained. "It's TV all day with a break of trying to entertain them."
In fact, Doyle thinks you can easily incorporate lessons into all this glorious TV watching.
That's achieved by simply doing things such as putting the captions on (and volume off) while they're watching Daniel Tiger: "Reading Lesson DONE." Or asking them to count how many episodes of Daniel Tiger they have watched so far: "Math lesson DONE." And when they yell "Mom can I have some water?"
"You yell back: Walk to the kitchen and get it yourself," she wrote. "Physical Education: DONE."
The mom ended her hilarious message with some cheeky words to the wise.
"To think of all of you depriving these children of these essential life lessons because of your own TV shame issues," she wrote. "It’s sad. Really sad."
