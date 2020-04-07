Ex-Teacher Sets Parents Straight on What They Need To Know About Surviving Right Now

glennondoyle/Instagram
blogger
Genny Glassman
Trending

Glennon Doyle
glennondoyle/Instagram

For those of us trying to homeschool our kiddos during the global pandemic, it can feel like it's all too much. That is why Glennon Doyle, a writer and former third grade and preschool teacher, has a special message for parents struggling to do it all: Finish and end strong, and have a mediocre middle.

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement