Dad Kills His 2 Kids in Grisly Murder-Suicide & People Rally Around Grieving Mom

At a time where so much death sadly surrounds us, yet another tragic story has emerged out of Florida. On Friday, authorities in Hernando County arrived at the scene of a burning home in the town of Spring Hill, only to discover the bodies of a man and two children inside. They were later identified as Derick Albert Vasquez, 43, his daughter Kailani Vasquez, 10, and son, Kaeden Vasquez, 13. Although police have yet to confirm an exact cause of death, both children were allegedly killed by the father during a grisly murder-suicide before he set fire to the home.
Police were first alerted to the home shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, when a neighbor called 911.
An officer soon arrived and attempted to enter the home, but was reportedly forced to leave when overcome by smoke from a growing fire inside.
Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after, which is when all three bodies were discovered. The fire is said to have been confined to one of the upstairs bedrooms, and it was extinguished before it took over the rest of the house.
At a press conference later that day, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis noted that the incident had “some domestic violence-type overtones.”
The home was also known to police, who added that there was a "verbal disturbance call" for service at the residence back on March 22.
In fact, Nancy MacAlpine, who lived next door to the home, told the Tampa Bay Times that it wasn't unusual to overhear loud arguments erupting inside. MacAlpine, who admitted she didn't know her neighbors well, said she'd overheard several arguments in the last few weeks especially.
Police have not yet confirmed the manner of death, but an interview with the next door neighbor may provide some clues.
MacAlpine told the newspaper that it was she who called 911 after arriving home Friday morning. She had recently returned from an overnight shift when she found a young, unidentified woman crying outside the home and yelling, "He shot my kids!”
Hernando County Sheriff's Police have neither confirmed nor denied whether any of the family members were killed by gunshot.
Meanwhile, friends and family are rallying around the unidentified mother and have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for funeral costs.
Ten-year-old Kailani is described as a "goofball and full of joy."
As for their grieving mother, the GoFundMe page says she "was not prepared for this, no one is ever prepared for this."
