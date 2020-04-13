Dad Kills His 2 Kids in Grisly Murder-Suicide & People Rally Around Grieving Mom

Police were first alerted to the home shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, when a neighbor called 911.

An officer soon arrived and attempted to enter the home, but was reportedly forced to leave when overcome by smoke from a growing fire inside.

Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after, which is when all three bodies were discovered. The fire is said to have been confined to one of the upstairs bedrooms, and it was extinguished before it took over the rest of the house.