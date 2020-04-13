Woman Playing ‘Easter Bunny’ Leaves Plastic Eggs Filled With Porn in Mailboxes Across Town

Flagler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
A woman from Florida has been arrested for filling Easter eggs with pornography and leaving them in the mailboxes of unsuspecting residents of Flagler County in Florida. Abril Cestoni, 42, was arrested April 8, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Department. Throughout the investigation, she admitted to police that she delivered the racy photos, along with nonthreatening references to local churches and county buildings, as a way of "educating people."
-
Police first received calls about the erotic eggs on April 5.
Several residents called police to report the mysterious packages left in their mailboxes, a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on April 6 noted. Callers all had similar stories. Their mailbox flags were in the up position, and when they looked inside they found a plastic Easter egg.
-
One of the eggs contained a variety of strange and absurd prizes.
Those items included a cracker in the shape of a fish, one single sheet of toilet paper, a packet of powdered drink mix, and the pièce de résistance: "a crumpled up piece of paper containing pornographic images."
-
-
Sheriff Rick Staly wasn't just concerned about finding the culprit because of the naughty pictures -- there were real health concerns too.
In the press release, he was quoted as having said that not only was the individual "very sick," but that person "could actually be spreading COVID-19 by their actions," he explained.
-
But April 8 police finally had their breakthrough.
They received calls that an adult woman was placing plastic eggs in mailboxes, a second press release from the police department stated April 9 on Facebook. One of the officers identified Cestoni's 2004 silver Honda Civic, and the Problem Area Crime Enforcement Unit began to search the area looking for her vehicle.
-
-
At 11:19 p.m., Cestoni's car was seen traveling north on Belle Terre Parkway.
It was during a traffic stop that Cestoni admitted to playing Easter Bunny. Inside of the woman's car was a bag full of pornographic material. She told police that she had distributed more than 400 pamphlets in the past few days throughout Flagler County.
-
At the time, Cestoni did not have any symptoms of coronavirus.
In the statement, Sheriff Staly said that although Cestoni may not be sick with the virus that has infected so many people across the country, she "certainly needs some help."
"This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy," he noted.
-
-
Cestoni was arrested and charged with 11 counts of distributing obscene material.
As part of the investigation, police also determined that she didn't have a valid driver's license, so she was also charged with driving with a suspended license and violating Executive Order 20-91 "for conducting travel not related to essential activity," the statement read.
In the past, Cestoni also has been arrested for driving with a suspended license, writ of bodily attachment (which according to the U.S. Marshall Service is issued when a person has been found in civil contempt to appear before a court), and failure to appear for a traffic summons.
Police added on Facebook that Cestoni may face more charges as the investigation continues.
