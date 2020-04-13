Teen Arrested After Threatening To Intentionally Spread Coronavirus

We are certainly living in strange and scary times, and a recent case out of Texas is further proof of that. According to NBC News, 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga, of Carrollton was arrested last Tuesday after threatening to intentionally spread COVID-19 in a series of Snapchat videos. Whether or not the teen actually has the virus remains unclear, but either way, she has since been charged with making a terroristic threat.
A police statement clarified that there is "no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health."
While she allegedly stated in her Snapchat video that she tested positive for the virus, she later told police that she is negative.
Still, that doesn't seem to matter. Whether or not the whole thing was just a "joke," police in Carrollton, a town just outside of Dallas, are "taking her social media actions very seriously," the statement continued.
So seriously, in fact, that the teen was arraigned last Tuesday with bail set at $20,000.
And there's a stipulation to her bond, too: Maradiaga has to remain in quarantine for 21 days after her release from custody to be absolutely sure she poses no health risk to society.
The videos have since disappeared from Snapchat, though they caught the attention of local authorities when people started sharing them last week.
"People started tagging us and sharing the videos on Saturday [April 4]," Jolene DeVito, a Carrollton police spokeswoman, told NBC News.
In one of the videos, Maradiaga appears to be filming herself at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site. In the background, a nurse can be heard telling her to self-isolate at home while she awaits her test results.
But in a follow-up video, Maradiaga is seen doing just the opposite.
In fact, she's seen walking through a local store, by dozens of other customers, while spouting profanities.
"I'm here at Walmart about to infest every motherf------, because if I'm going down, all you motherf------ are going down," she allegedly said.
And in yet another video, Maradiaga filmed herself coughing into her camera, before saying, "If you want to get the coronavirus and f-----' die, call me. I'll meet you up and I will shorten your life."
The videos were so alarming, the Carrollton police were soon alerted.
By April 5, she had been identified, but police issued a tweet to the public to help locate her. It worked -- and on Tuesday, April 7, she was formally arrested and charged.
The story is nothing if not disturbing, but it also highlights just how serious the current pandemic is across all 50 states. In Texas, there are 13,484 confirmed cases so far, and 271 deaths. But throughout the nation, the number of positive coronavirus cases has climbed to a staggering 576,695, with more than 23,000 deaths.
In short, the threat of the virus is no laughing matter, and police in Carrollton are making it clear that threats like these aren't just cruel -- they're illegal.
