Mom With Coronavirus Wakes From Coma To Find She’s Given Birth to Preemie Girl

Late in March, 33-week pregnant Angela Primachenko of the Vancouver, Washington, area started to feel ill. Fearing the worst, she got tested for the coronavirus. Little did she know that not only would she test positive for the illness, but days later she would be placed under a medically induced coma. When she woke up, she would be shocked to learn that she had already given birth to her baby girl.
Initially, the mom thought she was suffering from allergies.
The 27-year-old respiratory therapist was running a fever, Today reported, so she got tested just to be safe.
"Two days later, it's been a fever and she was like, 'I'm pregnant and with corona going around, I'm just going to go to the hospital to get myself tested,'" her twin sister, Oksana Luiten, told KGW8.
On March 24, Primachenko learned she tested positive for the illness.
By March 29, her doctor found that she was getting weaker.
That is when they told her family that they wanted to place her into a medically induced coma so that she could use every ounce of her strength to fight the virus, CBS 2 stated.
“It’s been rough. It’s been very, very hard. Emotional, exhausting. I wish this was a bad dream I could wake up from,” Luiten told KGW8 at the time.
Then the unthinkable happened.
While still under her coma, her doctors discovered that her unborn baby, a girl, needed to be born six weeks early. They induced Primachenko on April 1, and the mom delivered her baby.
Doctor's tested Primachenko's husband David, her 11-year-old Emily, and newborn for the virus, but all three tested negative.
For the time being, they moved Primachenko's daughter to the newborn intensive care unit, but the mom's situation looked worse by April 5.
"They took an X-ray of her lungs and they are so not doing good," her sister told KGW8 the next day.
Hours later, however, a miracle happened: Her family was told that she was improving, and her doctors were able to take her off the ventilator.
The mom was finally able to breathe on her own and could even communicate with her husband via video chat. But one look down at her stomach told Primachenko all she needed to know about her baby.
"Obviously nobody expected that I was going to get that sick, so no, absolutely not, I did not expect to deliver my child,'' the mom told Today after it was all over. "After all the medication and everything I just woke up and all of a sudden I didn't have my belly any more. It was just extremely mind-blowing."
Primachenko ended up naming her daughter Ava.
Even though the mom was released from the hospital April 11, Ava remains in the NICU's care, and she has yet to hold her new baby. Primachekno's doctors say that she will have to test negative to two coronavirus tests before she is allowed to be in the NICU.
The mom said she doesn't know where she might have contracted coronavirus.
What she does know is that her story is one of the few good ones to come out of this terrible pandemic.
"I feel like I'm a miracle walking,"Primachekno said.
Recalling the moment she was finally able to be wheeled out of the intensive care unit in her bed, she remembered "everyone did a standing ovation and just clapped me out of the ICU, which is so amazing and such a huge thing to be able to leave the ICU and go to the floor -- it's just the grace of God."
Although her home state has been one of the hardest hit during this pandemic, the mom wants others to remain hopeful.
As of Monday, state health officials reported that there have been 10,538 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington and 516 deaths.
But Primachenko's tale is proof that all isn't lost, even when things seem at their darkest.
She told Today that she wants people to know that "there's hope.''
"That even in the hardest days and the hardest times that there's hope and you can rely on God and people and community," she explained. "The amount of community and people that were praying for me is just unbelievable. I was blown away, and I'm so incredibly thankful."
That hope even plays into the name she picked out for her newborn.
"It means 'breath of life,''' the mom said. "So she's our new little breath of life."
A GoFundMe account has been created to assist with Primachenko's medical bills. Thus far it's raised nearly $50,000.
