Mom With Coronavirus Wakes From Coma To Find She’s Given Birth to Preemie Girl

Initially, the mom thought she was suffering from allergies.

The 27-year-old respiratory therapist was running a fever, Today reported, so she got tested just to be safe.

"Two days later, it's been a fever and she was like, 'I'm pregnant and with corona going around, I'm just going to go to the hospital to get myself tested,'" her twin sister, Oksana Luiten, told KGW8.



On March 24, Primachenko learned she tested positive for the illness.