Babysitter Charged on What Should’ve Been Murdered Child’s 2nd Birthday

An arrest was made and charges filed in the death of Vayda Vasquez of Montcalm County, Michigan. The girl would have turned 2 years old this month. Police are still withholding the name of the 36-year-old woman who was her babysitter and who was charged for the crime on Wednesday. But there are still many questions surrounding Vayda's death.
-
At the time of her death, it was reported that Vayda was staying with a trusted caretaker.
-
Rose has been caring for her granddaughter since she was 5 months old.
The grandmother was approved for guardianship of Vayda in April 2019, and explained to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services investigators that she did so because the toddler's parents struggled with substance abuse.
Fox 17 reported that Vayda's mother is serving time in prison and her father has parental visitation rights at Rose's discretion.
-
-
Rose told the news station that she found out about her granddaughter's death from a friend.
-
It's still unclear what happened on the day Vayda died.
But at the time, Rose told MLive this week that she believes her granddaughter was "basically murdered."
-
-
On April 8, Vayda's family finally learned that her alleged killer was charged.
They happened to be visiting her grave when investigators told them that the woman was charged with open murder, felony murder and first-degree child abuse, People reports.
The call came just before the family want meant to sing "Happy Birthday."
-
It's not clear why police are still withholding the babysitter's name.
Police have also not identified what the motive for the crime could have been, but the arrest serves as a moment of emotional catharsis for the family.
Vayda's other grandmother, Shawnerie Russell, told the outlet that the family was "happy she’s in jail."
"We really can’t wait until the verdict comes down that she’s guilty,” she added. “She should never see daylight again.”
A GoFundMe account has been created in Vayda's memory.
The suspect is currently being held without bail and is due to be arraigned on Friday.
Share this Story