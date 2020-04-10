Mom Is Fuming After MIL Tricks Dad Into Bringing Kids Over for Easter Treats -- Despite Social Distancing

iSock
If we are all going to do our part to flatten the curve, then we all need to make sacrifices. That means forgoing normal celebrations and get-togethers to keep everyone safe. That's why one mom on Reddit couldn't believe it when her in-laws tricked her husband into bringing their kids over to get their Easter gifts.
-
The mom has had issues with her in-laws in the past.
-
Of course, the virus has made it so that they can't exactly stick to their normal routines.
Her state is "'shelter in place, wear a mask in public' right now," she described. And the mom takes these protocols seriously because her 3-year-old has health issues "and Dear Husband has severe asthma."
-
-
Luckily, both she and her husband have been able to work from home.
But that hasn't stopped his parents for asking for a visit. "We talked about how we can't risk it," she wrote.
-
But then her father-in-law called to say they have bananas.
"I'm like, no, [expletive] that, that's a stupid reason to drive all the way there," she recalled. But her husband told her that all he would do is drive the kids over so she could have some time alone.
"Okay, and you'll be safe, right?" she asked him. "Porch pick up, hand sanitizer, no contact?"
"Yeah yeah yeah," he told her.
-
-
Her husband did NOT play it safe.
Four hours later, her daughter rushed home and spilled the beans.
"We saw Grandma and Grandpa!" she said. "I told Daddy it was against the rules, and you would be mad!"
Boy, was that an understatement. "They sat on their TINY porch -- no way they could be six feet apart, and drank lemonade (so, cups MIL handled)," the mom wrote.
-
And they brought home more than bananas.
Grandma and Grandpa gave them two bags of Easter stuff. The mom was livid. She wouldn't even consider talking to her husband and is gobsmacked by how easily her husband was fooled.
"His parents are super manipulative and he doesn't see how planned this was -- they had Easter crap ready for the kids!" she explained. "They had 20 plus bananas, still green! This was a set up, you idiot!!!!!"
-
-
Angry, the mom has blocked her mother-in-law on Facebook so she can't "hijack" photos of the kids for her feed.
She also warned that her husband better come up with a "good apology."
"I'm seriously considering spending a few nights in the barn apartment and letting him fend for himself with the kids..." she wrote.
-
Many people agreed: Her husband was at fault for this one.
"Your Dear Husband behaved like a [expletive] -- so obviously HE'S the one that belongs in the barn," one commenter wrote. "No contact with you or the kids, and you won't be cooking, doing laundry, or anything else for him. Frankly, this WOULD be a dealbreaker for me. HE ENDANGERED YOUR CHILDRENS' LIVES -- that's about as bad as it gets."
"I'd be telling your DH that he now has to go and stay with his parents, because he's been exposed and could be infected and no, he can't take the kids too because he can't be trusted with them," a second commenter advised. "The fact that he suggested taking them so you could rest means he knew d--n rightly what the set up was and he didn't respect you enough to be honest. He is just as manipulative as they are."
A third person agreed. "MIL and Significant Other risked your health. Even the child knew better."
-
-
When she finally did confront her husband, her told her "you should have told me not to go."
In an update she wrote later, she explained that usually her husband is good at standing up for her. But on this particular issue, he seems to have lost the thread. He told his wife that he and the kids had stood 6 feet apart when they went to his parents.
"So I lost it and screamed at him about how social visits put everyone at risk, how our kids need us right now, how if they get sick we can't be in the hospital with them and if we get sick there's no one to watch them, so he needs to get his head on straight!" she wrote.
But then, he charged that she should have told him not to go. Oh boy.
"I shouldn't have to tell you to follow the current rules for our family's safety," she told him. "And I told him his parents should have known better, especially his dad who is an avoid news reader, and I am mad at them for knowingly risking everyone's health for grandkid time."
-
Her anger was enough to get her husband to change his tune.
Finally, he did apologize, and the Redditor wrote that she's even sent her MIL a news article that their state's governor wrote "about how you can't socialize at all, even six feet apart, even with family."
"I will definitely get blowback from the family for that article, but once again I do not care," she wrote. "She can suck a duck."
