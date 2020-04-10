Mom Is Fuming After MIL Tricks Dad Into Bringing Kids Over for Easter Treats -- Despite Social Distancing

"Your Dear Husband behaved like a [expletive] -- so obviously HE'S the one that belongs in the barn," one commenter wrote. "No contact with you or the kids, and you won't be cooking, doing laundry, or anything else for him. Frankly, this WOULD be a dealbreaker for me. HE ENDANGERED YOUR CHILDRENS' LIVES -- that's about as bad as it gets."



"I'd be telling your DH that he now has to go and stay with his parents, because he's been exposed and could be infected and no, he can't take the kids too because he can't be trusted with them," a second commenter advised. "The fact that he suggested taking them so you could rest means he knew d--n rightly what the set up was and he didn't respect you enough to be honest. He is just as manipulative as they are."

A third person agreed. "MIL and Significant Other risked your health. Even the child knew better."