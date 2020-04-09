Dad Who Killed Family & Lived With Their Bodies in Disney Home Drugged Them Before Stabbings

According to an autopsy report, Todt drugged his wife and kids with Benadryl before stabbing several of them inside the home.

Then, he left their bodies to mummify.

The murders are believed to have occurred sometime around New Year's Day, though Todt remained in the home for two more weeks as the bodies decomposed inside.

His victims included wife Megan, 42, and their children: Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4.

According to their autopsy reports, the causes of death were listed as "homicidal violence of unspecified means in association with diphenhydramine [Benadryl] toxicity." Yet although several of them were stabbed, it remains unclear if the knife wounds led to their actual deaths.