Dad Who Killed Family & Lived With Their Bodies in Disney Home Drugged Them Before Stabbings

The Day/YouTube; Megan Todt/Facebook
Authorities have released new details behind the grisly murders of a mother and her three children, who were found dead inside their home in Celebration, Florida, back in January. Anthony "Tony" Todt, 44, was arrested soon after the bodies were discovered, and he was immediately charged with murdering his entire family -- as well as their dog. The exact cause of death remained under wraps while autopsies were conducted and an investigation began. Now, those findings are being released.
According to an autopsy report, Todt drugged his wife and kids with Benadryl before stabbing several of them inside the home.
Then, he left their bodies to mummify.
The murders are believed to have occurred sometime around New Year's Day, though Todt remained in the home for two more weeks as the bodies decomposed inside.
His victims included wife Megan, 42, and their children: Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4.
According to their autopsy reports, the causes of death were listed as "homicidal violence of unspecified means in association with diphenhydramine [Benadryl] toxicity." Yet although several of them were stabbed, it remains unclear if the knife wounds led to their actual deaths.
WFTV reports that Todt stabbed his wife Megan twice in the stomach before turning the knife on his two sons.
Based on the autopsy report, Megan was stabbed either before or during her death, because blood was found in her abdomen. However, the couple's sons, Alek and Tyler, both suffered single stab wounds to the stomach, though no blood was found in their abdomens.
For this reason, a medical examiner could not definitively say whether the stab wounds caused their deaths.
Zoe, meanwhile, had no evidence of trauma to her body. It is unclear how the family dog, named Breezy, was killed.
All of the bodies were so badly decomposed, they had to be identified through dental records and their blood could not be used in toxicology testing.
Original reports implied that the father of three was overcome by financial woes when he "snapped" and suffocated his family members one by one. In light of the autopsy report, however, it is unclear whether suffocation was involved with any of the deaths.
Todt himself has not denied his role in the murders, and he confessed to the crimes back in January when he was taken into police custody.
The family was reportedly from Connecticut but temporarily relocated last year to Celebration, Florida.
The gated community was originally developed by Disney in the 1990s, and although it's no longer under the company's ownership, the neighborhood still sits just outside Walt Disney World.
It was there that authorities were shocked to discover the bodies January 13, after visiting the home at least five times since December 31.
On the first visit, Todt was served with an eviction notice for unpaid rent. Follow-up visits appear to have been made at the behest of concerned friends and family, who say they had not heard from Megan or her children since after Christmas.
On each visit, authorities never noticed a smell of decomposition. But on January 13, that changed.
According to the Daily Mail, deputies watching the home noticed Todt arriving just after 9 a.m. After knocking on the door with no reply and realizing it was unlocked, they opened it and called for Todt.
It was then that authorities noticed a "foul odor emitting from the residence," and witnessed Todt struggling to come down the staircase. He was shaking uncontrollably, a police report detailed, and he soon admitted that he'd taken a high dose of Benadryl in an attempt to kill himself.
When asked where his wife was, Todt claimed she was upstairs sleeping. When authorities went to investigate, they were shocked by what they found.
"I went upstairs and observed a bedroom door to the right that was open," a deputy recalled in the report, the Daily Mail reported. "I could see inside the bedroom that one person was laying on the bed covered with blankets. I pushed the door open further and observed two persons laying on mattresses on the floor covered up."
After pulling back the blanket, the deputy discovered Megan's body, which appeared to be "deceased for a fair amount of time." The bodies on the floor were later determined to be the Todts' two sons, Alek and Tyler, and at the foot of the bed, hidden under more blankets, was Zoe.
Meanwhile, Todt was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for an overdose of Benadryl. Two days later, he was released.
In February, Todt was indicted with four counts of first-degree capital murder and one charge of animal cruelty for killing the family dog.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled to take place this month, WFTV reported, but has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
If convicted, the father of three faces the death penalty.
