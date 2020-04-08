Dad Who Survived COVID-19 Doesn’t Remember His 5-Month-Old Twins After Waking From Coma

Last month, just after Chris Tillett returned from a business conference in San Francisco, he began battling an illness. The 45-year-old father of two from Wilton, Connecticut, was feeling off -- like he had the flu -- and soon, his temperature soared to 102 degrees. But after several days of being treated for what he thought was the flu, Chris' symptoms weren't getting better, and before he knew it, he was being rushed to the ER, where he'd remain in a medically induced coma for the next 10 days. It was there that Tillett was eventually diagnosed with COVID-19 -- the first Connecticut resident to test positive for the coronavirus.
In the end, Chris would be one of the lucky ones -- he has now fully recovered from the virus and has reunited with his family at home.
But a month ago, he was fighting for his life.
Chris told People magazine that as his symptoms worsened, he strongly believed he had COVID-19, but his fears were repeatedly dismissed until an ER doctor at Danbury Hospital finally took them seriously.
Chris was officially diagnosed positive March 6, and his wife Elizabeth went home to quarantine with their twins.
“I didn’t even say bye to my husband, I didn’t even look at him, ‘cause I was just like, ‘I don’t even want to risk any more than I’ve already risked because I have to go home and care for two babies,’” said Elizabeth, who is also a registered nurse.
“It was just a very surreal, scary, trapped feeling,” the mother of two told People. “I had to come from a place of no knowledge at all as to how to maneuver the disease process and being a wife. I didn’t know how to do anything and I had to learn really, really fast.”
Just like thousands of other spouses across the world right now, Elizabeth had to adjust to caring for her husband virtually.
She comforted her husband over the phone, via FaceTime, but because of the virus' highly contagious nature, she could not be there in person.
While she was away, the nurses in charge of Chris' care stepped in.
“The nurses at that hospital knew that no one was coming to visit me [so] they not only took care of me clinically, but they took care of me as a human,” Chris told People. “And so I just really appreciated that, ‘cause you’re all alone. You’re all by yourself. I’d say for the first time as an adult I was truly scared, because you don’t know what’s coming … and to have people that are encouraging you to continue on and things like that, it means a lot."
It's just one of the many ways nurses on the frontlines are going above and beyond for the thousands of Americans battling the coronavirus -- people who have to suffer alone in a hospital bed, fearing that they may not ever see their family again.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth did her best to care for their 5-month-old twins, John and Luke, without giving up hope that her husband would be home again.
“That was all I could picture,” she recalled. “I just told myself that’s going to happen. I just have to wait, I just have to patient.”
All that patience finally paid off March 17, when Chris awoke from his coma and his health began improving. Still, their happy reunion wasn't exactly what Elizabeth pictured.
After waking from his coma, Chris' memory was temporarily impaired, and he says he didn't remember his wife or his twins.
“It was almost like I was reset as an adult male," Chris told People. "It was like I was an 18-, 19-year-old kid again in my mind."
Three to four days later, he finally felt like himself again. But he'll never forget the selfless men and women who cared for him at Danbury Hospital or the experimental drug treatment he credits with saving him. According to the Connecticut Post, that included a combination of the malaria drug chloroquine and the HIV anti-viral drug Kaletra.
Of course, Tillett knows that the treatment is not a cure-all.
“It worked for me, but it might not work for everyone,” he told the newspaper.
In the meantime, doctors and scientists are working round-the-clock to try and find a treatment that does work for everyone. Unfortunately, an FDA-approved vaccine appears to be another year away, though human trials are beginning on one as early as mid-May.
For now, Chris Tillett is grateful to finally be home and enjoying his boys once again.
Elizabeth tells CafeMom that her husband is improving "every day," thanks to both physical therapy and cognitive therapy.
Still, following the news on TV hasn't been easy for the family.
"It is very difficult [to watch] because we have deep empathy for what people are either enduring or anticipating, since we went through it severely ourselves," Elizabeth explains. Since sharing their story publicly, the mom of two adds that she's personally spoken to many families of COVID patients who have lost their battles.
The experience has been an emotionally draining one for the mom, who says that her medical knowledge has been both a positive and a negative.
"As a registered nurse myself, sometimes I know too much of the reality of certain conditions," she admits. "Acute respiratory distress syndrome in the ICU 100% relying on a ventilator in and of itself carries a 50% mortality rate. Chris also was septic with low blood pressure and approached kidney failure. He fevered his entire course. He was fighting a virus we know little about. He faced death and survived."
She says that throughout his illness, she mentally prepared herself in the event she lost Chris and would have to carry on raising her boys alone.
"I also made arrangements, should I get the virus, for my children to be cared for by my family until our assigned guardian could arrive to take custody of the children," she adds.
In the end, she didn't have to resort to those measures. She calls Chris' recovery "remarkable" and credits the dedicated staff at Danbury Hospital with giving him the best care possible.
As for Chris, he too is grateful for the nurses and doctors who cared for him day in and day out. But he also can't say enough great things about his wife, who kept things going at home with strength and determination while his life hung in the balance.
“I was blown away," he told People. "The best word to describe her is Wonder Woman."
