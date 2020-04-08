Dad Who Survived COVID-19 Doesn’t Remember His 5-Month-Old Twins After Waking From Coma

Just like thousands of other spouses across the world right now, Elizabeth had to adjust to caring for her husband virtually.

She comforted her husband over the phone, via FaceTime, but because of the virus' highly contagious nature, she could not be there in person.



While she was away, the nurses in charge of Chris' care stepped in.

“The nurses at that hospital knew that no one was coming to visit me [so] they not only took care of me clinically, but they took care of me as a human,” Chris told People. “And so I just really appreciated that, ‘cause you’re all alone. You’re all by yourself. I’d say for the first time as an adult I was truly scared, because you don’t know what’s coming … and to have people that are encouraging you to continue on and things like that, it means a lot."

It's just one of the many ways nurses on the frontlines are going above and beyond for the thousands of Americans battling the coronavirus -- people who have to suffer alone in a hospital bed, fearing that they may not ever see their family again.

