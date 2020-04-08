Newborn Boy Fights for His Life After His Mom’s New Boyfriend Allegedly Shoots Him in the Chest

Delacruz had broken things off with Armani's father before he was born February 25 and started dating Tello when she was 4 months pregnant, Fox San Antonio reported. After Armani's birth, Tello treated the newborn like a son, the mom told the news station. The couple didn't live together, but Delacruz and Armani would stay with Tello at his family's home over weekends.

On Friday, Tello told Delacruz that he was feeling stressed from his job working six days a week at the Maruchan Texas Inc. ramen noodle factory. He asked if she would pick him up from work early.