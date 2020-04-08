Newborn Boy Fights for His Life After His Mom’s New Boyfriend Allegedly Shoots Him in the Chest

An innocent boy only slightly older than 1 month old is fighting for his life in a San Antonio, Texas, hospital after getting shot in the chest allegedly by his mother's new boyfriend, 19-year-old Lance Tello Jr. Armani Cazares sadly wasn't the only victim that night -- police say Tello also shot his own mother and 14-year-old sister -- but Armani's mother, 18-year-old Daisy Delacruz, is speaking out and asking for prayers for her son.
Armani's mother gave birth to her son at the end of February.
When they got home Tello seemed normal -- he even asked if he could feed Armani.
At 2 that morning, things were still off with Tello.
Delacruz said that Tello stood up and looked at himself in the mirror before reaching under the mattress and pulling out a gun.
"He has no emotion in his face," she recalled about that terrifying moment. "He's just looking at me with this evil look."
Tello turned from the mirror, cocked his gun, and pointed it her.
"You're not going to shoot my baby," she told him.
Before she could push him away, the gun went off.
The mom said after the blast she was "deaf."
"Then I turn around and I see my son," she continued. "My son is on the floor and he's turning blue."
Tello reportedly turned the gun on his 49-year-old mother and younger sister before leaving their home.
Both Tello's mother and his sister are expected to make a full recovery.
Police managed to find Tello a few blocks away from the house and arrested him. Tello is being held at Bexar County Jail with bond set at a combined $500,000.
Meanwhile, Armani was rushed to the intensive care at University Hospital.
His doctors have said things look bleak.
"Now the doctors are telling me he's not going to make it. That there's no hope. That he's practically brain dead," Delacruz said. "It's a nightmare. My son was here and now he's not."
She said her son's doctors are just waiting for the "okay" to take him off the ventilator, but "I'm not going to do that anytime soon," she said. "I don't want to let go just yet."
A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Armani's medical costs.
So far, the crowfunding page has raised more than $6,500 toward Armani's bills.
"The bullet entered his chest and exited the back of his neck," Delacruz's sister Michelle Montez wrote on the page April 6. "[It] affected his lungs and shattered his vertebrae. He was in surgery for 3 1/2 hours, doctors say he's suffering some brain damage due to the lack of oxygen."
"My sister is not in her right mind with just my mom by her side," Montez added.
Delacruz told Fox San Antonio that Armani was the baby she was never meant to have.
The mom was told that she wouldn't be able to have kids, so she considers her son a "miracle."
"When I saw him, I instantly fell in love," she said. And the betrayal of Tello's alleged actions are still fresh.
"I was angry at him," she said. "And then my anger just turned into sadness because I loved him. And I thought he loved me and my son."
Delacruz said she's not ready to say goodbye to her son just yet.
"Keep praying," she urged people reading her story. "I know there's still hope."
