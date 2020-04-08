Woman Didn't Visit Dying Husband To Help Save Masks for Hospital During Shortage

Blaire Guidry
Most of us are all too aware that life-saving hospital supplies such as ventilators, gloves, and face masks are in dangerously low supply as hospital staff work around the clock to treat patients of coronavirus. That is why 26-year-old cardiac ICU nurse Blaire Guidry of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, was deeply touched when a coronavirus patient's wife refused to see him on his deathbed in order to preserve the hospital's supply of medical-grade face masks.
The nurse tells CafeMom that her patient was at end of life -- a stage of the process where immediate family are permitted to visit.
Her patient was in his 70s, and before his passing, his wife knew the worst was coming.
Because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Guidry wasn't permitted to give us the name of her patient, but People reported that while under Guidry's care, his wife called her "every day and said that she didn’t know what to do with herself -- she was just sitting there at home, crying."
Even through her pain, the wife chose to put the needs of health care workers first.
Guidry tells us that it was "humbling and inspiring to know that no matter how much she was hurting, she still chose to be selfless," she says.
Guidry adds that people should know that staff at her hospital are carefully managing supplies.
They are trying to safely maximize the supplies they have "as well as cluster care in and out of patient rooms in order to continue to conserve our PPE supply," she says. So that makes the wife's sacrifice even more meaningful.
In general, it's been a hard time for health care workers, but Guidry says they are trying pull through it together.
Because COVID-19 safety protocol and new information on the virus changes every day, her unit is trying to stay on top of the best ways to provide care for their patients.
"Morale, teamwork and strength has dramatically increased throughout our staff," she explains. "We have all relied on each other to get through this, because it is equally as hard for us to see patients alone in their rooms as it is for family to know their loved ones are alone."
No matter how dark things become, Guidry wants to remind us that there are many men and women in health care who will be there -- no matter what.
She admits to CafeMom that "Yes, we are tired and emotionally exhausted" but regardless, "We will continue to provide the care that each patient deserves while upholding our hospital's core values and our personal values."
She reiterates that staying home is the best way to do your part to lower the spread of coronavirus.
The medical community appreciates all the support from afar.
"We simply ask that you stay home for us so we can continue to show up to work for those who need us most," she says.
