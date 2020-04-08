Woman Didn't Visit Dying Husband To Help Save Masks for Hospital During Shortage

The nurse tells CafeMom that her patient was at end of life -- a stage of the process where immediate family are permitted to visit.

For many people, those last few moments with their loved ones who succumb to coronavirus are precious, but amazingly, her patient's wife made an incredibly selfless call.

"This particular family member chose not to come visit for personal quarantine reasons to protect our staff, as well as in order to conserve our Personal Professional Equipment for us to utilize," she says.