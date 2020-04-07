2 Kids Are Hospitalized After Eating Candy Laced With THC from Food Bank

A total of five children are believed to have consumed the candy, though only two had symptoms severe enough to be hospitalized.

"We know a 11-year-old girl is being treated at a local hospital after consuming this candy," the police department's statement read. However, NBC News later reported that a 5-year-old was also hospitalized after eating it. Both were reportedly taken to a hospital on the same night, though according to KMVT, they have since been released and are expected to make a full recovery.

"Right now, we do not believe nor do we have any evidence to support that the donation was intentional. We have discussed this issue with our local food bank and it appears to be an accident," police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn noted in a statement.