Mom Forced To Grieve Dying Preemie Alone Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

It never would have occurred to most expectant moms that they might have to give birth alone -- that is, until the coronavirus outbreak caused many hospitals to ban support partners in delivery rooms across the globe. One mother of four, Aroha Nicola of Hamilton, New Zealand, was 21 weeks pregnant when a complication with her pregnancy caused her to go to the hospital, and partner Lee Paaki couldn't go with her.
Nicola had issues with bleeding throughout her entire pregnancy.
In fact, her pregnancy started out as twins.
Nicola tragically lost one of her babies in early January at eight weeks "due to the hematoma." So she and her remaining baby had been closely monitored by the hospital and her midwife ever since.
On March 29, she started bleeding again.
By that afternoon, things got so bad she decided to go to the hospital.
"I was in a lot of pain," she recalls.
For the next couple of days, Nicola was forced to watch as her unborn son battled for his life without her partner, Paaki.
From Sunday to Thursday morning, Nicola was alone. She says her anxiety was high during those days because she knew that things weren't looking hopeful.
"I knew that my baby wouldn't live long after birth," she says. "Just dealing with that without my partner or mom by my side was hard, and my anxiety was through the roof."
She'd also recently lost her brother.
A few weeks before her trip to the hospital, Nicola's brother died from a heart attack.
That loss was particularly hard.
"My brother was like a father to me growing up," she explains.
By the time the hospital finally allowed Paaki into the room with her, her emotions were fraught.
The mom didn't want to disclose the details of her labor because it was a "real mix" of emotions. But she did tell us that Paaki was allowed into the room with her as she went into full labor during the morning of April 2.
"I ended up having complications I would rather not go into, as it's still quite hard for me to talk about it," she says. Her son was born about 4:20 p.m. and died by 4:35 p.m.
On a crowdfunding page created to raise money for her son's burial, it states that her boy "lived a short time before grabbing his mum's finger and taking his last breath."
As if her heartbreaking loss wasn't bad enough, she had to spend an extra night in the hospital after her son's death.
Nicola, who is Maori, tells CafeMom it's customary for friends and family to gather around someone who has recently lost a loved one -- but she was barred from taking part in any of her cultural rituals because of the coronavirus.
"Due to the rules of lockdown in New Zealand, we weren't allowed any family or friends with us or even when we buried our son, so it was extremely hard and still is," she says.
Neither Nicola or her son were diagnosed with coronavirus.
Despite that, she still suffered at the hands of this terrible pandemic. That's why Nicola is sharing her story -- so people will be reminded to stay inside and keep others safe.
"Follow the rules of the lockdown," she urges, "because the more we break the rules and the virus continues to spread, the more people are going to die."
At its worst, the pandemic could even mean parents don't get to bury or cremate the children they've lost.
More people aren't going to get to "see their loves ones one more time," Nicola continues. "And [they will] even have to do the whole burial/cremation alone."
That is a fate that no one should ever have to go through.
