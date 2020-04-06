Mom Forced To Grieve Dying Preemie Alone Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

By the time the hospital finally allowed Paaki into the room with her, her emotions were fraught.

The mom didn't want to disclose the details of her labor because it was a "real mix" of emotions. But she did tell us that Paaki was allowed into the room with her as she went into full labor during the morning of April 2.

"I ended up having complications I would rather not go into, as it's still quite hard for me to talk about it," she says. Her son was born about 4:20 p.m. and died by 4:35 p.m.

On a crowdfunding page created to raise money for her son's burial, it states that her boy "lived a short time before grabbing his mum's finger and taking his last breath."