Police Believe Stepmom Murdered Boy in His Bedroom Right Before Reporting Him Missing

Although she initially claimed the boy had gone to a friend's house, her story later shifted to be far more dramatic. According to the affidavit, she suddenly claimed to have been raped at gunpoint by an intruder who then took Gannon.

The bizarre and conflicting stories ultimately led investigators to take a closer look at the stepmother, who was becoming increasingly distanced from her husband and Gannon's father, Eugene Stauch. In fact, Eugene -- who has since filed for divorce from Letecia -- soon began working with authorities to learn the truth about what happened to his son.

In a phone conversation with Eugene, which was taped without her knowledge, Letecia once again changed her story, claiming that a man lying in the middle of the road jumped into her car as it slowed down and raped her before abducting Gannon.

In yet another police interview, Stauch reportedly told police that Gannon fell from his bike and suffered a head injury before he was suddenly abducted by two men.