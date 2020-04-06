Mom Plays Wedding Song Over the Phone During Final Goodbye to Husband With COVID-19

The Lewingers
As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, the stories of its many victims have begun to make headlines. Each one is more heartbreaking than the next, but the death of one beloved assistant principal named Joe Lewinger is hitting New Yorkers particularly hard this week -- especially after his widow shared details of his passing.

  • Maura Lewinger appeared on CNN's 'Out Front with Erin Burnett' on Friday, where she spoke about her husband Joe's incredible life.

    Joe Lewinger worked for 20 years at the Mary Louis Academy in Queens, New York, where he became a beloved assistant principal and basketball coach.

    "My husband gave 110% to everything he did," Maura shared. "When I met him in college, he was known as 'Mr. St. Joe's' because ... everything. He embodied the spirit of that college."

    When he got a job at the Mary Louis Academy shortly after graduating, Maura said her husband quickly became "that guy" -- the one that "everybody loved, everybody was inspired by."

    "Every lesson, he had his student engaged and wanting to learn more," she recalled. "I received a letter from his chairperson, and she said she never learned more about economics than in his 'Santa's Workshop Elves' lesson."

  • In the days since Lewinger's sudden passing March 28, his wife has continued to hear little stories like these. 

    The Lewingers
    Each one has offered her a glimpse into the side of her husband she never saw firsthand, but could imagine after seeing him with their own three children.

    "He always has a listening ear, no matter what you're talking about," Maura continued. "Joe was always listening. [It] always felt like you were the most important person in the room."

  • When Lewinger died last month, he was only 42, with no known pre-existing conditions.

    The Lewingers
    In short, his death defies the statistics we've been hearing so much about in the last two months, which have stressed that those who remain most at-risk are those who older than 60 and/or have chronic health conditions such as asthma or diabetes. 

    Yet as stories like Joe Lewinger's continue to be shared, we are increasingly seeing that is not the whole story. In many cases, healthy, young Americans are losing their lives. In many cases, doctors and nurses on the front lines remain baffled as to how quickly patients can take a turn.

  • It's for this reason that Maura wants to share Joe's story -- to shine a light on the risks the virus poses to all of us, not just the elderly.

    "He started out with mild symptoms," Maura told Burnett, adding that at first, it was nothing more than a low-grade fever. 

    The Lewingers quarantined him right away, and despite wanting Joe to get tested immediately, he was initially denied because he "wasn't symptomatic enough." When he finally was tested, the wait for results proved too long. 

    On St. Patrick's Day, the father of three was admitted to the hospital when his fever continued to spike and he began to have labored breathing.

    Although he was being treated for pneumonia with oral antibiotics, the medication didn't seem to be helping, Maura shared, and he soon was put on oxygen. Even the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, which thousands of COVID-19 patients are being given across New York state, was administered.

  • All the while, Maura sat at home feeling helpless, unable to comfort her husband in person.

    "We spent pretty much 24/7 on FaceTime, just trying to meditate, trying to calm him, trying to not let him feel alone," she told Burnett.

    She said she had to adjust to what she calls "virtual caregiving" -- her only means of being there for her husband as his life hung in the balance.

    Joe's fever soon subsided, but his labored breathing was still evident.

  • The Lewingers kept Joe's health struggle private until March 24, when Maura took to Facebook to ask for prayers.

    She also posted as a means of spreading awareness about just how serious the virus truly is.

    "Today marks 8 days since my Joe-Joe was admitted to the hospital," she shared, before detailing their 13-day struggle with the virus. "I tell all of you my husband’s PERSONAL medical information, not to make you panic but to make it as REAL as it can be! STAY HOME ... be the mean parent and keep your kids (teens!) home ... understand that this virus is not just for the elderly and immunosuppressed! Don’t go to the store just because, only leave if you must! The rest of us may be asymptomatic and just carriers! All we NEED are PRAYERS, please!"

  • Before Joe died March 28, Maura says she was able to be with him in his final moments -- even if only over FaceTime.

    She said he was transferred to the ICU, where doctors and nurses kept her very much in the loop. When she asked if they could play music for him that he liked, they obliged, although they reminded her he was heavily sedated.

    The following day, she received a call from his nurse, who told her, "We have thrown the kitchen sink at him, and I'm afraid he doesn't have any more time."

    Over FaceTime, Maura said she thanked Joe for being "the most amazing husband" and "for making me feel cherished and loved every single day."

    "I thanked him, and then I prayed," she recalled. "And then the doctor took the phone and said, 'I'm sorry, but there's no more pulse. And then I played my wedding song for him, and then that was it."

  • As Maura spoke, Burnett struggled to keep her own composure, before breaking down into tears herself.

    Maura Lewinger
    "I'm sorry," the host said through tears. "You made me cry ... [but] it's a beautiful thing."

    In addition to sharing how wonderful her husband was in life, Lewinger's central message right now is a strong warning to others: Stay home.

    And to parents whose kids may be fighting them on that, she said so be it.

    "Parents, you have to be mean, you have to not care if your kids hate you right now. They're going to hate you no matter what, because everything is awful right now. But you cannot be with people that are not in your house, as sad and lonely and everything that is."

    To date, the virus has claimed more than 10,000 US lives and more than 73,000 worldwide. The White House has said that the nation has not yet seen the apex, which is expected to come in the next week or two.

