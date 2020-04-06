Mom Plays Wedding Song Over the Phone During Final Goodbye to Husband With COVID-19

Maura Lewinger appeared on CNN's 'Out Front with Erin Burnett' on Friday, where she spoke about her husband Joe's incredible life.

Joe Lewinger worked for 20 years at the Mary Louis Academy in Queens, New York, where he became a beloved assistant principal and basketball coach.

"My husband gave 110% to everything he did," Maura shared. "When I met him in college, he was known as 'Mr. St. Joe's' because ... everything. He embodied the spirit of that college."

When he got a job at the Mary Louis Academy shortly after graduating, Maura said her husband quickly became "that guy" -- the one that "everybody loved, everybody was inspired by."

"Every lesson, he had his student engaged and wanting to learn more," she recalled. "I received a letter from his chairperson, and she said she never learned more about economics than in his 'Santa's Workshop Elves' lesson."