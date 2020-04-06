Mom Plays Wedding Song Over the Phone During Final Goodbye to Husband With COVID-19

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, the stories of its many victims have begun to make headlines. Each one is more heartbreaking than the next, but the death of one beloved assistant principal named Joe Lewinger is hitting New Yorkers particularly hard this week -- especially after his widow shared details of his passing.
Maura Lewinger appeared on CNN's 'Out Front with Erin Burnett' on Friday, where she spoke about her husband Joe's incredible life.
Joe Lewinger worked for 20 years at the Mary Louis Academy in Queens, New York, where he became a beloved assistant principal and basketball coach.
"My husband gave 110% to everything he did," Maura shared. "When I met him in college, he was known as 'Mr. St. Joe's' because ... everything. He embodied the spirit of that college."
When he got a job at the Mary Louis Academy shortly after graduating, Maura said her husband quickly became "that guy" -- the one that "everybody loved, everybody was inspired by."
"Every lesson, he had his student engaged and wanting to learn more," she recalled. "I received a letter from his chairperson, and she said she never learned more about economics than in his 'Santa's Workshop Elves' lesson."
In the days since Lewinger's sudden passing March 28, his wife has continued to hear little stories like these.
When Lewinger died last month, he was only 42, with no known pre-existing conditions.
It's for this reason that Maura wants to share Joe's story -- to shine a light on the risks the virus poses to all of us, not just the elderly.
"He started out with mild symptoms," Maura told Burnett, adding that at first, it was nothing more than a low-grade fever.
The Lewingers quarantined him right away, and despite wanting Joe to get tested immediately, he was initially denied because he "wasn't symptomatic enough." When he finally was tested, the wait for results proved too long.
On St. Patrick's Day, the father of three was admitted to the hospital when his fever continued to spike and he began to have labored breathing.
Although he was being treated for pneumonia with oral antibiotics, the medication didn't seem to be helping, Maura shared, and he soon was put on oxygen. Even the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, which thousands of COVID-19 patients are being given across New York state, was administered.
All the while, Maura sat at home feeling helpless, unable to comfort her husband in person.
"We spent pretty much 24/7 on FaceTime, just trying to meditate, trying to calm him, trying to not let him feel alone," she told Burnett.
She said she had to adjust to what she calls "virtual caregiving" -- her only means of being there for her husband as his life hung in the balance.
Joe's fever soon subsided, but his labored breathing was still evident.
The Lewingers kept Joe's health struggle private until March 24, when Maura took to Facebook to ask for prayers.
She also posted as a means of spreading awareness about just how serious the virus truly is.
"Today marks 8 days since my Joe-Joe was admitted to the hospital," she shared, before detailing their 13-day struggle with the virus. "I tell all of you my husband’s PERSONAL medical information, not to make you panic but to make it as REAL as it can be! STAY HOME ... be the mean parent and keep your kids (teens!) home ... understand that this virus is not just for the elderly and immunosuppressed! Don’t go to the store just because, only leave if you must! The rest of us may be asymptomatic and just carriers! All we NEED are PRAYERS, please!"
Before Joe died March 28, Maura says she was able to be with him in his final moments -- even if only over FaceTime.
She said he was transferred to the ICU, where doctors and nurses kept her very much in the loop. When she asked if they could play music for him that he liked, they obliged, although they reminded her he was heavily sedated.
The following day, she received a call from his nurse, who told her, "We have thrown the kitchen sink at him, and I'm afraid he doesn't have any more time."
Over FaceTime, Maura said she thanked Joe for being "the most amazing husband" and "for making me feel cherished and loved every single day."
"I thanked him, and then I prayed," she recalled. "And then the doctor took the phone and said, 'I'm sorry, but there's no more pulse. And then I played my wedding song for him, and then that was it."
As Maura spoke, Burnett struggled to keep her own composure, before breaking down into tears herself.
