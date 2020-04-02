Mom Welcomes 22nd Baby Amid Quarantine -- But Can't Decide on a Name

The mom of 22 told the Sun that giving birth during a public health crisis was definitely a strange and surreal experience.

“It was the strangest birth yet but by the end of it I would say it was actually one of the best experiences I have had," she told the newspaper.



All told, labor lasted more than 10 hours, which was certainly more grueling than many of Sue's other deliveries -- her fastest being just 12 minutes!

And, it seems, the mother is adamant that this will be her last one, the Sun reported. (After being pregnant for more than 800 weeks of her life, can you really blame her?)