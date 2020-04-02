Mom Welcomes 22nd Baby Amid Quarantine -- But Can't Decide on a Name

The Radford Family via Instagram/YouTube
Chances are, you've heard of the Radfords. The UK family has made headlines many times over the years for being Britain's largest family. Its matriarch, Sue Radford, has been sharing her family's journey online for years, and has built a legion of loyal fans who love seeing what Sue, her husband Noel, and their 21 kids are up to. And now, it looks like followers will have even more to tune into during the quarantine: On Friday, Sue Radford gave birth to her 22nd child.
-
The family announced the news Sunday on their Instagram page, where they have amassed an impressive following of 240K.
"We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world on Friday night," the photo caption read. "We’re all so in love with her."
Within minutes, a flurry of comments flooded the post.
"How exciting I am over the moon for you all," wrote one Instagram user. "Can’t wait to see your little princess."
"Congratulations!" wrote another fan. "You're fantastic parents and a lovely family."
-
The following day, a vlog on their YouTube page gave fans an even closer look at the happy day.
"Oh my goodness guys, I am so nervous," Sue tells the camera, while riding to the hospital for a labor induction.
"So many people say, 'Does it get any easier?'" she continued. "No guys, it doesn't. No! It still hurts, and you still get nervous."
-
-
Before long, they made it to Royal Lancaster Infirmary in Lancaster, England.
-
The mom of 22 told the Sun that giving birth during a public health crisis was definitely a strange and surreal experience.
“It was the strangest birth yet but by the end of it I would say it was actually one of the best experiences I have had," she told the newspaper.
All told, labor lasted more than 10 hours, which was certainly more grueling than many of Sue's other deliveries -- her fastest being just 12 minutes!
And, it seems, the mother is adamant that this will be her last one, the Sun reported. (After being pregnant for more than 800 weeks of her life, can you really blame her?)
-
-
Believe it or not, though, the little one doesn't have a name yet!
-
No matter what the little lady is eventually called, she certainly joins a big, loving family.
In addition to Sue, 45, and Noel, 49, the Radford family includes Chris, 30; Sophie, 25; Chloe, 23; Jack, 22; Daniel, 20; Luke, 18; Millie, 17; Katie, 16; James, 15; Ellie, 14; Aimee, 13; Josh, 12; Max, 11; Tillie, 9; Oscar, 7; Casper, 6; Hallie, 3; Phoebe, 2; Archie 18 months; and Bonnie, 1.
(Yep -- that's a WHOLE lotta kids!)
-
-
Speaking with the Sun, Sue admitted that her latest birth did bring with it an extra dose of anxiety, given the current state of the world.
“I was more scared than I had ever been going into hospital with everything going on with the virus," she told the newspaper. “I was so worried that Noel wouldn’t be allowed to stay with me."
“We have all been isolating and it seemed wrong to leave our safe bubble to go to a hospital, but when I got there I felt safe straight away," she continued.
And now, they are safely back at home -- glad that their new little bundle is happy and healthy, and right where she should be.
