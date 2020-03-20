Stranger Leaves Heartfelt Note & Box of 'Gifts' to Thank Delivery Drivers for All They Do

Ironically, Andrews shared that he didn't actually grab anything for himself.

"I didn't need anything, so I didn't take anything," he shared. "That's how we also need to be."

Needless to say, Andrews' post has touched many people since he first shared it on March 20.

Some took it as an opportunity to thank people like Andrews for themselves.

"Beautiful!" wrote one person. "Thank you too for all you do for all of us!"

"We also need more people like this driver," another person added. "I pray for all of us"

Other drivers also chimed in on the post to share their own appreciation.

"That makes me so happy!" wrote someone else. "I deliver for Instacart and Amazon and appreciate the kindness that most people are showing towards each other right now!"