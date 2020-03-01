People Are Setting Up 'Easter Trees' To Brighten Up Their Living Rooms & Lift Spirits

@farmhousemadedesigns; @corrie9/Instagram
Now that the federal government has extended social distancing guidelines until April 30, Americans are becoming increasingly stir-crazy. But according to social media, they're also becoming increasingly crafty with how they're spending their quarantine at home. Case in point: Easter may be technically "canceled" this year, but that doesn't mean some Americans aren't hell-bent on celebrating at home. They're even starting to put up "Easter trees" to light up their homes and make things feel a bit more ... well, happy while they're cooped up inside.
-
The colorful trees actually started popping up in early March on Instagram, but they're slowly growing in popularity.
And it's no wonder why -- just look at them! They're gorgeous!
-
In a nutshell, they're basically a standard Christmas tree, with red-and-green ornaments swapped out for colorful pastel touches.
Some are also using flocked or all-white Christmas trees, which give them an added ... something.
Others have faux Easter eggs hidden on the branches, which could make for a fun little scavenger hunt for the kids.
-
-
In most cases, Instagram users admit that the tree gave them "something to do" while stuck in quarantine with their children.
It's certainly not a bad idea, considering most of us are about to enter week three or four of our quarantine, and ideas for indoor activities (that kids will actually be into) are seriously dwindling.
-
But they're not just a fun activity to keep the kids busy (and hopefully not killing each other) for an hour or two.
The trees are also providing a simple mood lift to people who need it right now. It's much like rehanging Christmas lights -- both indoor and out -- that has been making neighbors across the country smile.
There's just something about color and a splash of twinkle lights that make someone happy even when it seems nothing else will.
-
-
For many who celebrate Easter, they also offer a small ray of light.
Now that most states have placed restrictions on gathering in large groups and attending services or other religious gatherings, Easter Sunday will look a whole lot different this year. Of course, it will still be broadcast on television, but parishioners won't be able to physically attend Mass or receive communion.
Along with Passover, Easter will be the second major holiday to be disrupted by the outbreak, taking with it many time-honored traditions that families look forward to each year -- from Easter egg hunts to sitting down for dinner with their families (and complaining about Aunt Edna's creamed spinach).
-
Sure, lugging the Christmas tree down from the attic and unloading all of the holiday decorations can be a pain in the butt.
But the good news is, one thing this quarantine has afforded a lot of us is more time. And if a little splash of color in the living room makes you feel happier at a time when feeling happy is so dang hard, then so be it.
Share this Story