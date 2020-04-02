Mom Speaks Out After 1-Year-Old's 'Teething Fever' Turns Out To Be COVID-19

Clara Green
Just weeks ago, when the coronavirus pandemic first reached US shores, parents could at least calm themselves with one small bit of news: The virus appeared to be sparing children. But now, as the number of cases has risen both worldwide and throughout America, we've begun to see that children are not immune to the illness. Colorado mom Clara Green learned that terrible truth the hard way, after both her husband and her 1-year-old daughter, Natalie, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Now, she's speaking out to warn other families of just how serious the virus truly is -- for adults and children.
Sadly, baby Natalie has always been prone to illness, and is described by her mother as a "sickly" child.
But so much has changed in the last few weeks, as doctors and scientists continue to track the virus.
Now, we know that children do contract the illness -- and some don't always fare so well.
Just last week, a 7-month-old in South Carolina and a 12-year-old in Georgia were reported to have the virus. The 12-year-old was described as "fighting for her life," though recent updates say she is improving.
However, on Saturday, a 6-month-old infant in Illinois became the first pediatric death related to the virus that the US has seen. And on Wednesday, a 7-week-old was reported to have died in Connecticut.
Some 36 hours after Beau tested positive for COVID-19, Clara found herself on the phone with 911 -- this time, for Natalie.
Clara told Yahoo News that her daughter suffered "five or six" febrile seizures, which she'd never experienced before, and afterward was nonresponsive for a period of time.
The experience left the mother feeling panicked and helpless -- particularly because paramedics couldn't enter the home thanks to her husband's COVID-19 diagnosis. So Clara rushed Natalie to nearby Children’s Hospital Colorado, where the toddler underwent a chest X-ray and several tests. The hospital did not have COVID-19 testing available at the time, so they couldn't definitively prove she had the virus, but staff believed strongly that she was experiencing complications related to it.
Ultimately, Clara was told that home would be the safest place for her daughter, and staff advised the mother on how to treat Natalie at home.
That said, there was little she could really do.
"All they could tell us was to continue to watch her," Clara tells CafeMom. "That's about all we can do. If symptoms worsen, obviously go back to the hospital -- but other than that there were no specific instructions."
Although home may have been "safest," Clara is also faced with the added stress of exposing herself and her other child to the illness.
Luckily, Clara says that baby Natalie appears to be pulling through -- but it hasn't been an easy road.
The emotional toll this has taken on the mother has been unbelievable, to say the least.
"I have been feeling very helpless, and more than anything really shocked at how quickly their symptoms came on," Clara tells CafeMom, especially because she tried to do everything "right."
"We really did try to limit our interactions," she explains. "We had stopped doing many public outings, limited our locations or errands. We didn't go crazy with sanitizing everything, but we were trying to stay aware of surroundings and limit social interactions. So when they both got sick -- I was really taken aback."
Watching both her husband and child fall ill almost simultaneously was difficult to bear, she says.
Still, now that she's been in this fight for more than a week, she is starting to have a glimmer of hope.
Natalie is improving, she says, and is getting better with every day that passes.
"She is pretty much back to normal at this point," the mother reports. "We have been counting our blessing that she has bounced back so quickly."
As for her husband Beau, she says he's "doing better, but not 100%" yet.
"He is still having to use his breathing treatments and is feeling still under the weather," she shares. "But he is not as sick as he was last week."
That's incredible news, considering the loss of life COVID-19 has already brought upon the US. And Clara is certainly aware of how lucky she is.
Still, she admits that when her daughter initially became ill -- after being assured by doctors that she was not high risk -- she was angry.
"But at the same time, you can't be too mad -- because we don't know what we don't know," Clara says. "This time last week, the medical community had not seen many kids affected by this virus. Now we know that kids can be harmed and get sick."
It's for this reason that she's sharing her family's story, in hopes of informing other parents about what symptoms to look out for.
"Being aware of you or your family's daily health is so important," she tells CafeMom.
There's something else that sharing her family's story does as well: It reminds us that despite the staggering number of rising cases and heartbreaking deaths, there are many who recover from this vicious illness -- and life does go on.
"Despite the major scares we have had lately, everyone is doing well and happy!" Clara reports.
In these heavy times, when heartbreaking stories abound, that's certainly a beautiful thing to hear.
