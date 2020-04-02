Mom Speaks Out After 1-Year-Old's 'Teething Fever' Turns Out To Be COVID-19

Sadly, baby Natalie has always been prone to illness, and is described by her mother as a "sickly" child.

In her first year of life, she's already been in and out of the hospital, due to her asthma and a bout with the flu. Still, Clara and husband Beau were under the impression -- along with the rest of us -- that only the elderly were truly at risk for developing the virus.

When Beau began showing symptoms of COVID-19 and eventually tested positive on March 24, their thoughts immediately turned to Natalie.



“We just told the doctors, ‘Hey we have a 1-year-old who just doesn’t do well with viruses. Is (COVID-19) something we need to worry about?’" the Denver mom told Today. "And they reassured us, ‘No, she’ll be fine. Kids aren’t affected that we know of.'"

Their reassurance meant everything. So much so, that when the toddler developed a low-grade fever last week, her parents didn't initially think the worst. In fact, Clara even wondered if maybe it was related to teething, which can sometimes happen.

