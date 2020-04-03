Grandma Allegedly Drowns 4-Year-Old Grandson, Saying He’s ‘Better Off in Heaven’

She claimed that she sometimes has memory loss because of PTSD from a “past abusive marriage, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.” She also told authorities she's been "so depressed recently” that the boy would “be better off in heaven than to be with her,” a court document stated.

Martin was being held without bond, and her initial hearing was set for April 2.

If you or someone you know are experiencing mental health-related issues, please reach out and get help. One resource is the Crisis Text Line, which can be reached by texting HOME to 741741.