Grandma Allegedly Drowns 4-Year-Old Grandson, Saying He’s ‘Better Off in Heaven’

iStock
A 56-year-old grandmother from Kokomo, Indiana, faces murder and neglect of a dependent charges in the drowning death of her 4-year-old grandson. Helen Martin told police that she did it because he’d “be better off in heaven.”
-
Martin was left alone with her grandson on Saturday.
Martin's husband, Brian, left to go to their storage unit and the post office while she watched their grandson, who has not been named, according to Fox 59. She then decided to give her grandson a bath.
-
Seeing her grandson in tub with his toys, Martin then got into the tub herself fully clothed.
It was then that she allegedly drowned the little boy.
-
-
She got out of the tub, changed into dry clothes, and put her wet clothes in the hamper.
She allegedly called her husband and told him that she had drowned their grandson, but she later told police that she didn't remember making the call. Her husband eventually came home and pulled his grandson out of the tub. He then called police.
-
When police arrived, the boy was unconscious and unresponsive.
The grandson later died at the hospital. Meanwhile, police arrested his grandmother.
-
-
Martin told authorities that she suffered from depression and memory loss.
She claimed that she sometimes has memory loss because of PTSD from a “past abusive marriage, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.” She also told authorities she's been "so depressed recently” that the boy would “be better off in heaven than to be with her,” a court document stated.
Martin was being held without bond, and her initial hearing was set for April 2.
If you or someone you know are experiencing mental health-related issues, please reach out and get help. One resource is the Crisis Text Line, which can be reached by texting HOME to 741741.
Share this Story