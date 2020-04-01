Mom's Isolation 'Bucket List' Trick Is Helping Kids Stay Positive While Stuck at Home

Katie Eborall
Like millions of people across the globe, mother Katie Eborall found her anxiety growing as her home city of Leeds, England, went into lockdown more than a week ago. Explaining what was happening to her two small children, ages 2 and 4, also wasn't easy, which is why she soon found herself brainstorming ways to make their home seem like a positive and safe place to be. On Day 1 of the lockdown, it suddenly came to her -- in the form of a "bucket list jar," which she's been using every day since. After she shared her little idea march 24 on Facebook, it looks like thousands of others are joining in too.
The idea was simple, really. Instead of focusing on what they can't do right now, they'd focus on what they'll get to do once the lockdown ends.
"Every time we wish we could do something, go somewhere, treat ourselves, see someone we love, visit a new place, invite people to visit us, we’re going to write it down on a post it note and put it in a jar," Eborall shared in her now viral Facebook post. "When all this is over this will be our bucket list and we’ll work our way through the jar and be more grateful than ever for the little and lovely things in our lives. Until then we’ll enjoy watching the jar fill up with magical things to look forward to."
So far, the family has been filling up the jar with just about everything someone can think of.
Eborall says she's trying to limit just how much she tells her kids, because she doesn't want them to feel unnecessarily anxious.
That means pulling out all the stops when it comes to indoor and backyard activities.
While Eberoll has been busily keeping her own kids happy and feeling safe, she had no idea just how far her little "bucket list" idea would go.
