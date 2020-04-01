Mom's Isolation 'Bucket List' Trick Is Helping Kids Stay Positive While Stuck at Home

So far, the family has been filling up the jar with just about everything someone can think of.

Eborall tells CafeMom that they've jotted down lots of things we often take for granted, such as hugging grandparents, going to the park, and even going to school. They've also put in lots of activity ideas, such as swimming, ballet, gymnastics, visiting the zoo, and seeing friends.

Then, of course, there's all of the canceled plans they had for spring and summer -- like going on vacation, building sandcastles on the beach, and going to birthday parties.

Last, but definitely not least, Eborall says they've added some "cheeky" wish list items that they always talk about doing as a family but have never actually gotten around to doing. (aka a trip to Disneyland.)